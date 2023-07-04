Mohanlal in Jailer to Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan role: 5 upcoming cameos of South stars that'll get you excited

It's the Indian film industry now. The line between Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood is slowly diminishing as actors are collaborating with different lingual films. Be it an antagonist, key role, or cameo, actors are in for all. And lately, because of the pan-Indian trend, we have been noticing a lot of South and Hindi actors working together and giving a visual treat to audiences.

Suriya's cameo in the Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, which is a 'blink and miss’ performance made audiences go mad in theatres. Going by that, several actors like Mohanlal, Vijay, and more stepped in to do a cameo in many big projects. It is reportedly also said that Thalapathy Vijay is also playing a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The actor is very close to director Atlee so there are high chances he may be visible in the film. On that note, let's look at actors who are all set to play cameo roles in upcoming films.

Mohanlal to Rajinikanth, South celebs cameos in upcoming films

Mohanlal

Jailer is the highly awaited film starring superstar Rajinikanth, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film features a star-studded, which also features Malayalam superstar Mohanlal doing a cameo role. This is the first time Mohanlal and Rajinikanth are sharing screen space. The duo shot for major portions in Jaisalmer and fans can't wait to see them together on the big screen.

The makers shared a poster of Mohanlal revealing his look from the film. It showed the actor in a neatly-tucked formal dress, and specs carrying an undeniable retro charm.

Jailer is scheduled to release on August 10 in the theatres. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.



Suriya

Suriya’s blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru is being remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. The Tamil actor is not producing the Hindi remake but also playing a cameo. He shared a picture with Akshay from the film’s sets and confirmed he is indeed doing a cameo in the film. He wrote, “@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo.”

Soorarai Pottru is a story about the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The film went on to break every record and became the biggest blockbuster hit of Indian cinema. The film cast several National Awards and got listed for Oscars 2022 as well.



Vijay Sethupathi

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan is the perfect crossover of South and Bollywood. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi doing a brief role as an antagonist. He is known for his baddie roles and movie buffs can't wait to watch them face off on the screen. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, it has been learned that South superstar Vijay Sethupathi charged Rs. 21 crores for coming on board the pan-Indian film.

Apart from Vijay, Thalapathy Vijay is also reportedly doing a cameo in Jawan. Interestingly, the actor is not charging any fee for his special appearance as he shares a good bond with both Atlee and Khan. however, these are just reports for now as an official announcement has not been made yet.

The pan-Indian film also stars Nayanthara as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth will be seen in a cameo role in daughter Aishwarya's film Lal Salaam. The actor is playing the role of 'everyone's favorite bhai Moideen Bhai' in the film. He filmed important scenes with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who is reportedly playing a role in the film.

Aishwaryaa is returning to direction after 7 years with Lal Salaam. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth are the lead actors in the film. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, it is slated for a release in 2023. However, an official release date is awaited. The Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman is the music composer of the film.



Kamal Haasan

It's been a new trend that actors, who are producing films, also appear for brief minutes on the screen. Earlier, celebs like Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, and others have done it. Kamal Haasan, who is bankrolling Silambarasan TR's next film, will also be seen in a cameo role. The Tamil superstar earlier expressed his wish of being part of Silambarasan's film when the latter arrived as the chief guest for the former's 'Vikram' audio launch.

Desingh Periyasamy for his next film. The director is known for Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal. Kamal Haasan is bankrolling the film under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films. Tentatively titled STR48, the shoot has officially begun.

