South Newsmakers of the week: AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu’s divorce, Pushpa 2 trailer to Nayanthara-Dhanush spotted at wedding

The South Cinema industry has certainly been buzzing with exciting news this week, grabbing everyone's attention effortlessly. With announcements about release dates, new movie trailers, and various film releases, there have been some updates that really stood out from the rest.

Here’s a brief look at the top newsmakers of the week who kept us engaged with their stories!

South Newsmakers of the week:

1. AR Rahman’s divorce from wife Saira Banu

Much-celebrated musician AR Rahman took everyone by surprise this week when his wife, Saira Banu, announced that the couple would be seeking separation after 29 years of marriage. The news of their divorce has sent shockwaves through the industry.

A statement released by Saira Banu's lawyers read: “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband, Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.”

Shortly after the news became public, AR Rahman took to his official social media handle to share his thoughts.

In a brief note on X (formerly Twitter), the musician wrote: “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts…”

2. Kantara: Chapter 1 release date:

After the phenomenal success of the 2022 movie Kantara, its second part directed by and starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role has finally got a release date. The movie which is set to serve as the prequel to the first installment is called Kantara: Chapter 1 and is slated to release in theaters on October 2, 2025.

While the first movie explored the folklore of the deity and told a thrilling tale, the second installment is set to have a much grander scale and extensive action sequences.

3. Keerthy Suresh and rumored boyfriend Antony Thattil

As per recent reports, actress Keerthy Suresh is set to enter wedlock soon as she is expected to marry her rumored boyfriend Antony Thattil. Apparently, the Baby John actress has been in a relationship with the Dubai-based Malayali businessman since her high school days.

According to reports, the actress is set to tie the knot in December 2024, but an official announcement about the same is yet to be made.

4. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer

Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are gearing up to deliver the highly anticipated sequel to their 2021 film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. This new installment will continue the gripping tale of Pushparaju and his ascent within a smuggling syndicate, picking up right after the exciting cliffhanger that left audiences wanting more.

With the trailer for the movie, the makers have shared glimpses of what to expect from the sequel and the scale at which the film is to take place. With Fahadh Faasil playing the main antagonist in the movie, Rashmika Mandanna has reprised her role as Srivalli.

4. Jyotika pens a long note after watching Suriya starrer Kanguva

In a show of support to her husband Suriya and the makers of Kanguva, actress Jyotika penned a long note on the negative feedback the film had received upon release. Addressing herself as a movie lover, the actress said, “Flaws are a part of most Indian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! N it’s just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it’s an absolute cinematic experience!”

Additionally, she also added that she was surprised to see the negative reactions that were directed towards the movie while admitting to problems the movie’s sound had.

5. Nayanthara and Dhanush spotted at same wedding venue

Amidst the ongoing feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush over the copyright infringement case, the actors were seen sitting at adjacent seats at a recent wedding.

While seemingly trying to avoid each other’s gaze, the actors were seen attending the wedding of a producer. Recently, Dhanush and Silambarsan TR were also spotted at the producer’s wedding event as well where both of them shared a warm embrace in a rare appearance together.

For those unaware, Dhanush and Nayanthara have been undergoing a public squabble after the former filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the actress’ documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. This had made the headlines after the actress herself issued an open letter against the actor, sharing her perspective on the matter.

