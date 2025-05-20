Tamil actor Leo Hamsavirdhan gets hitched for the second time, marries model Nimisha following twin rituals
Leo Hamsavirdhan ties the knot for the second time following the demise of his first wife, Reshma, in 2021.
Tamil actor Leo Hamsavirdhan has found happiness again. The actor was previously married to his former co-star Reshma, who passed away in 2021 due to complications from Covid-19. The couple had three children.
Now, on May 20, Leo tied the knot for the second time with model-turned-social media content creator Nimisha. Their wedding took place in Wayanad, near Chennai, where the bride is based.
Leo Hamsavirdhan, son of noted actor Ravichandran, celebrated his second marriage with twin rituals blending Hindu and Christian traditions. The couple had a white wedding, followed by a Hindu shaadi.
In the first-ever photos from their special day that have surfaced online, Hamsavirdhan and Nimisha can be seen giving a desi twist to their white wedding, dressing in ethnic attire for the Christian ceremony.
The bride looked stunning in a traditional white silk saree adorned with delicate embroidered dots. She completed her look with a kamarbandh, adding the perfect touch of glam to her wedding day style.
For jewelry, she chose layered necklaces, jhumkas, and a maang teeka to complement her outfit. A light, dewy makeup finish completed her bridal look.
Leo Hamsavirdhan dressed traditionally in a long white kurta paired with a veshti. The couple was seen posing together inside the church dais after their wedding.
However, the newlyweds took a completely different turn for their Hindu wedding rituals.
This time, Nimisha ditched white and looked stunning in a shiny red lehenga, richly embroidered with golden threadwork. She paired it with a polki jewelry set and added a quirky touch by styling herself with a pair of sunglasses.
Her groom, on the other hand, looked dashing in a cream-toned bandhgala sherwani. The couple was seen vibing together for the camera before their big moment.
Congratulations to Leo Hamsavirdhan and Nimisha!
