Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting and embark on a political journey? Here's what you can expect from Leo, Thalapathy68

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular and bankable superstars of South cinema. After his stint as a child artist for almost five movies, Vijay made his big debut as a lead actor with Naalaiya Theerpu at the age of 18. The actor first tasted success at the box office with Vikraman’s Poove Unakkaga. He then became a popular romantic star with films like Kushi, Friends, Youth, Ghilli, and etc, which also went on to become cult classics over the years. He also delivered several action films and established himself in the South film industry with movies like Pokkiri, Sachein, Sivakasi and etc. However, From 2009 to 2011, the actor struggled to make a mark at the box office but returned like a king in 2012 with Nanban. It went on to have a 100-day theatrical run. Thereafter, he made a name for himself and entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club with AR Murugadoss’s Thuppakki. He maintained his position in the 100 crores club with movies like Theri, Mersal, Kaththi, Sarkar, Bigil, Master, and Varisu.

With such incredible filmography, can you imagine him quitting acting? Well, reportedly, yes, he is planning to. According to the latest reports, Vijay is rumoured to be considering a move into politics and ending his filmy career.

Leo and Thalapathy68 last films of Vijay?

Several reports suggest that his upcoming films, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo and Venkat Prabhu's Thalapathy68 are his last films. He will wind up his filmy career with these two movies before embarking on his political journey. But if these reports are true, what can you expect from Leo and Thalapathy68?

Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe

Firstly, let's start with Leo, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The anticipation and buzz the film has created ever since its inception is incredible. Leo marks the second collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh after the blockbuster film Master. Moreover, it is reported that the film is said to be part of the director's Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe, which means he will bring the characters from his previous films like Kaithi and Vikram. It is also said that the incorporation of his popular characters Dilli, and Rokex from his blockbuster films like Kaithi and Vikram may be part of the film. How exciting right, if it's actually true.

Perfect entertainer- action, emotions and romance

Leo features Vijay in the role of a gangster in his 40s, who is staying in Kashmir, away from the world of gang wars by running a chocolate factory. Apart from full-fledged action, the film will reportedly touch the emotions of the father, and daughter as well. Reportedly, the film will have strong emotional sequences of father and daughter.

And there's nothing wrong in expecting humour too. I mean, we have seen his subtle comic timing in Varisu, wonder if that angle would be in Leo.

Don't keep calm on romance too. The film marks Trisha and Vijay’s reunion on screen after 14 years! It was in 2008, that the two were seen together in the movie Kuruvi for the last time. The much-loved onscreen pair of Tamil cinema, who has earlier shared the screen in blockbuster films Gilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, will share the screen for the fifth time, in Leo. The chemistry will be back and we can't wait for the nostalgia to hit.

If the reports are to be believed, Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the wife of Vijay's character in the film. the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is not just the 67th outing of Thalapathy Vijay but also the 67th project for its leading lady, Trisha Krishnan.

The antagonist twist

While fans are already super excited to see him as a gangster, the star-studded cast promises a pure visual treat. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who made a mark among south audiences with Adheera, is the antagonist in the film. He will be locking horns with Vijay on the screen. We can't wait for the face-off. Interestingly, Pinkvilla exclusively also learned that Sanjay is also playing Vijay's father in the film. Though the character is modelled as a father on paper, it’s essentially a gangster role. Both Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as a gangster in the film and share a unique dynamic in Leo,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the exact track of the two has been kept under wraps.

The chartbuster combo

Anirudh Ravichander is composing music and peeps. You know what to expect. He has given chartbusters like Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu, Selfie Pulla, and etc. The first single titled Naa Ready will be released and the powerful combo has set the bar high. The song is sung by Thalapathy Vijay.

Thalapathy68- a thriller film

Coming up, next is Thalapathy68. It's too early to say anything about the film as it was just announced a month ago. The actor has teamed up with Venkat Prabhu of Maanadu and Custody fame for his last film. The cast and crew of the film is not yet announced. But reportedly, Jyothika is expected to be the female lead. If it's true, the film marks the reunion of Vijay and Jyothika after 20 years. The duo worked together on the blockbuster films Kushi, and Thirumalai and made fans go mad over their chemistry.

As per the latest reports, Director Venkat Prabhu met Vijay and narrated the one-liner of the story, which Vijay immediately liked, and asked him to transcribe the entire movie script. The storyline for the movie has not been officially out yet.

But going by the director's filmography, fans anticipate it to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller movie. The director also stated that the film will be in a new genre that the actor has never explored. An unexpected villain and cameo can be surprise audiences as the director likes to explore his cast. The music for Thalapathy 68 is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who collaborated with Vijay in 2003 for the actor's only movie, Pudhiya Geethai, marking their first collaboration in 20 years.

Rumors of quitting films

Also, the reports of Thalapathy Vijay quitting films is not officially confirmed. All these rumors began after he honored Class 10 and 12 at a recent event in Chennai. Several videos and photos of the actor's kindness, down-to-earth nature, and humility with kids went viral. Apart from that his speech attacking politics, and bribe against votes went viral.

