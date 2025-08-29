9 new South OTT releases to watch this week: Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom to Vikram Prabhu’s Love Marriage
From action thrillers to romantic comedies, here’s a list of South Indian films hitting the streaming space this week.
New South Indian films and shows are once again arriving on streaming platforms this week, bringing some of the most-awaited titles to the comfort of your home. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of South OTT releases you should check out now.
9 new South OTT releases to watch this week
1. Kingdom
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Venkitesh VP, Bhoomi Shetty, Manish Chaudhari, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, Rohini
- Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
- Genre: Spy Action
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Netflix
Kingdom tells the story of Surya, aka Suri, a youngster who was separated from his elder brother during childhood. Now, an aggressive police constable, he is assigned a mission to infiltrate a heavily fortified island off the coast of Sri Lanka, known as Divi.
As he goes undercover and enters the island, he discovers that it is the headquarters of a major smuggling syndicate his long-lost brother Siva serving as its leader. Shocked, Surya must choose between his loyalty to his brother and his duty as an officer of the law.
2. The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang
- Cast: Jagadish, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Darshana Rajendran, Sanju Sivaram, Santhy Balachandran
- Director: Krishand
- Genre: Action Crime Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: SonyLIV
The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang revolves around a group of youngsters who attempt to execute their grand plan of organizing the neighborhood temple festival.
However, to succeed, they must confront the vicious local criminals who dominate the city's bizarre and highly competitive milk and flower markets. Whether the 4.5-member gang can overcome these obstacles narrates the rest of the story.
3. Gevi
- Cast: Sheela Rajkumar, Jacquline Lydia, Aadhavan M, Charles Vinoth, Jeeva Subramaniam, SK Gaayathri
- Director: Tamil Dhayalan
- Genre: Survival Thriller
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Gevi is a survival thriller that explores the struggles for justice faced by Mandharai and Malaiyan in a rural village near Kodaikanal. The film powerfully addresses themes of love, survival, and bureaucratic apathy, highlighting the community`s relentless fight against corruption and adversity.
4. Kammattam
- Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev
- Director: Shan Thulasidharan
- Genre: Mystery Crime Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Kammattam follows Inspector Antonio George, a police officer who suspects foul play in the mysterious death of Samuel Umman. As his inquiries lead him to Samuel's employee, Francis, Antonio begins to uncover a larger, more dangerous conspiracy.
Whether Antonio solves the case or if something darker is lurking in the shadows forms the central narrative.
5. The 100
- Cast: Sagar, Misha Narang, Dhanya Balakrishna, Kalyani Natarajan, Vishnu Priya
- Director: Raghav Omkar Sasidhar
- Genre: Action Crime Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
The 100 tells the story of Vikranth, an IPS officer who meets a young dancer, Aarthi, and develops an interest in her. Meanwhile, a series of robbers start targeting homes, killing the residents, but stealing only gold and leaving cash and other valuables.
During his investigation, Vikranth learns that Aarthi's family was also victimized. As he digs deeper, he uncovers disturbing truths that reveal a darker conspiracy.
6. Maayakoothu
- Cast: Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Mu Ramaswamy, Sai Dheena, SK Gaayathri, Rekha Kumanan, Murugan Govindasamy
- Director: AR Raghavendra
- Genre: Fantasy Crime Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Maayakoothu follows the story of a writer who discovers his fictional characters are coming to life in the real world. As he learns more about them, he is pulled into a quest to seek justice for the tragic fates they endured in his stories.
7. Shodha
- Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Arun Sagar, Shwetha Prasad, Anusha Ranganath
- Director: Sunil Mysooru
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Shodha revolves around Rohit, a lawyer whose wife, Meera, is missing. After a minor accident, he wakes up to find her back, but he insists she is not the same person.
Everyone around him, including Meera’s sister Aditi and his own daughter Tara, believes he’s imagining things due to a brain injury. What is the truth behind all of it?
The series is the Kannada remake of the show Khoj Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar.
8. Vasanthi
- Cast: Swasika, Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma
- Director: Shinos Rahman, Sajas Rahman
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
Vasanthi is a poignant drama film that chronicles a woman’s journey through various stages of life and her evolving relationships with different men she encounters.
9. Love Marriage
- Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss
- Director: Shanmugha Priyan
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Love Marriage tells the story of Ram, a 33-year-old man seeking a marriage alliance. He struggles to find the right match, especially due to his misogynistic and casteist family.
When the family bends their rules for him, Ram finds his bride in another village and travels there to make it official with an engagement ceremony. Just as his engagement with Ambika is set, the COVID-19 pandemic hits, subsequently setting in the lockdown.
What follows next is a bizarre and humorous tale of romance and family expectations during a global crisis.
