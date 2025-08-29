9 new South OTT releases to watch this week: Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom to Vikram Prabhu’s Love Marriage

New South Indian films and shows are once again arriving on streaming platforms this week, bringing some of the most-awaited titles to the comfort of your home. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of South OTT releases you should check out now.

9 new South OTT releases to watch this week

1. Kingdom

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Venkitesh VP, Bhoomi Shetty, Manish Chaudhari, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, Rohini

Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Venkitesh VP, Bhoomi Shetty, Manish Chaudhari, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, Rohini Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Gowtam Tinnanuri Genre: Spy Action

Spy Action Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Kingdom tells the story of Surya, aka Suri, a youngster who was separated from his elder brother during childhood. Now, an aggressive police constable, he is assigned a mission to infiltrate a heavily fortified island off the coast of Sri Lanka, known as Divi.

As he goes undercover and enters the island, he discovers that it is the headquarters of a major smuggling syndicate his long-lost brother Siva serving as its leader. Shocked, Surya must choose between his loyalty to his brother and his duty as an officer of the law.

2. The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang

Cast: Jagadish, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Darshana Rajendran, Sanju Sivaram, Santhy Balachandran

Jagadish, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Darshana Rajendran, Sanju Sivaram, Santhy Balachandran Director: Krishand

Krishand Genre: Action Crime Drama

Action Crime Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: SonyLIV

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang revolves around a group of youngsters who attempt to execute their grand plan of organizing the neighborhood temple festival.

However, to succeed, they must confront the vicious local criminals who dominate the city's bizarre and highly competitive milk and flower markets. Whether the 4.5-member gang can overcome these obstacles narrates the rest of the story.

3. Gevi

Cast: Sheela Rajkumar, Jacquline Lydia, Aadhavan M, Charles Vinoth, Jeeva Subramaniam, SK Gaayathri

Sheela Rajkumar, Jacquline Lydia, Aadhavan M, Charles Vinoth, Jeeva Subramaniam, SK Gaayathri Director: Tamil Dhayalan

Tamil Dhayalan Genre: Survival Thriller

Survival Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

Gevi is a survival thriller that explores the struggles for justice faced by Mandharai and Malaiyan in a rural village near Kodaikanal. The film powerfully addresses themes of love, survival, and bureaucratic apathy, highlighting the community`s relentless fight against corruption and adversity.

4. Kammattam

Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev

Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev Director: Shan Thulasidharan

Shan Thulasidharan Genre: Mystery Crime Thriller

Mystery Crime Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ZEE5

Kammattam follows Inspector Antonio George, a police officer who suspects foul play in the mysterious death of Samuel Umman. As his inquiries lead him to Samuel's employee, Francis, Antonio begins to uncover a larger, more dangerous conspiracy.

Whether Antonio solves the case or if something darker is lurking in the shadows forms the central narrative.

5. The 100

Cast: Sagar, Misha Narang, Dhanya Balakrishna, Kalyani Natarajan, Vishnu Priya

Sagar, Misha Narang, Dhanya Balakrishna, Kalyani Natarajan, Vishnu Priya Director: Raghav Omkar Sasidhar

Raghav Omkar Sasidhar Genre: Action Crime Thriller

Action Crime Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

The 100 tells the story of Vikranth, an IPS officer who meets a young dancer, Aarthi, and develops an interest in her. Meanwhile, a series of robbers start targeting homes, killing the residents, but stealing only gold and leaving cash and other valuables.

During his investigation, Vikranth learns that Aarthi's family was also victimized. As he digs deeper, he uncovers disturbing truths that reveal a darker conspiracy.

6. Maayakoothu

Cast: Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Mu Ramaswamy, Sai Dheena, SK Gaayathri, Rekha Kumanan, Murugan Govindasamy

Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Mu Ramaswamy, Sai Dheena, SK Gaayathri, Rekha Kumanan, Murugan Govindasamy Director: AR Raghavendra

AR Raghavendra Genre: Fantasy Crime Drama

Fantasy Crime Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

Maayakoothu follows the story of a writer who discovers his fictional characters are coming to life in the real world. As he learns more about them, he is pulled into a quest to seek justice for the tragic fates they endured in his stories.

7. Shodha

Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Arun Sagar, Shwetha Prasad, Anusha Ranganath

Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Arun Sagar, Shwetha Prasad, Anusha Ranganath Director: Sunil Mysooru

Sunil Mysooru Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

Shodha revolves around Rohit, a lawyer whose wife, Meera, is missing. After a minor accident, he wakes up to find her back, but he insists she is not the same person.



Everyone around him, including Meera’s sister Aditi and his own daughter Tara, believes he’s imagining things due to a brain injury. What is the truth behind all of it?

The series is the Kannada remake of the show Khoj Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar.

8. Vasanthi

Cast: Swasika, Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma

Swasika, Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma Director: Shinos Rahman, Sajas Rahman

Shinos Rahman, Sajas Rahman Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Vasanthi is a poignant drama film that chronicles a woman’s journey through various stages of life and her evolving relationships with different men she encounters.

9. Love Marriage

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss

Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss Director: Shanmugha Priyan

Shanmugha Priyan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Love Marriage tells the story of Ram, a 33-year-old man seeking a marriage alliance. He struggles to find the right match, especially due to his misogynistic and casteist family.

When the family bends their rules for him, Ram finds his bride in another village and travels there to make it official with an engagement ceremony. Just as his engagement with Ambika is set, the COVID-19 pandemic hits, subsequently setting in the lockdown.

What follows next is a bizarre and humorous tale of romance and family expectations during a global crisis.

