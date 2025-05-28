Basil Joseph EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'It is always good to be alongside Tovino Thomas’

Basil Joseph was recently seen in the movie Ponman, which was released on January 30, 2025, and is running successfully in theaters. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor-director spilled the details about his movie, upcoming projects, and strong friendship with Minnal Murali’s Tovino Thomas.

1. The trailer of Ponman depicted a tale of dowry, which is a tumultuous subject even today in our society, but used a narrative of humor to present it. How did such a story materialize, and how did you get involved in it?

Ans. Yeah. It's like a different point of view that's the most exciting thing about Ponman. You know, when you talk about dowry and its problems, you'll always end up with the clichéd, melodramatic version of a point of view from the women, the victims… the women who were affected by the dowry.

Dowry is something, you know; it's like a business when a girl is about to get married. It's not just about the girl who is going to be affected by this thing. It's about the girl's brother, the girl's father, and the girl's mother, who have to struggle their way out to get money for the girl to get married and get the money for the dowry.

Even parents plan their careers and their lives when the girl child is born, depending on how to get her married and how to get financial support for that. So they even plan their financial plans according to that. So it's kind of a thing, which is like a system that has been brought into it.

But the best thing about the writing of this film is its point of view through the male victims, male victims rather than the tears of a woman. So, the male point of view eventually finds fighting ways to get hold of this gold, which is associated with the dowry of this woman.

Also, we switch to women's perspectives at some points, but certainly not this is like the antagonist and the protagonist are both men in the film fighting for the dowry and in a very David versus Goliath template.

2. As we can see, you are co-starring with Aavesham’s Sajin Gopu, who was amazing as Ambaan with Fahadh Faasil. This is your second appearance with him after Jan-E-Man. How has it been working with him?

Ans. Yeah. It's very exciting for me as well. We actually had our first roles in Jan-E-Man. I am so excited to see his growth as an actor, also. He played that very different role in Avesham, playing Amban, which is a cult, popular character, a very humorous character. So completely contrasting to what he had done in Jan-E-Man.

Coming to Ponman, we cannot see anything like the traits of Amban from Avesham in this film. So he's completely in a different zone. If Amban was a very comedic character, this guy is the villain, a domestic abusive character, played by Sajin. He's like a good friend of mine also.

3. We all know that you and Tovino are such good friends, especially with your online banters and funny situations of missing handshakes. How is the actor as a producer as you're working on the film Marana Mass under his production?

Ans. Yeah. He's not a producer who's always on the set and saying things. He's just someone, you know, who just enjoys the process. That's it. We don't come to set up to call often or anything.

His brother and friends are taking care of the production, but he's always a chill guy, always has been and always is, actually. We have a good vibe every time we come together on-screen, off-screen, whenever it is. So even the “handshake” universe, which is happening, is something that is part of pop culture right now. People are always looking for us missing handshakes and everything.

I mean, it's so nice to see all these things. It's always good to be alongside Tovino every time. So I'm also happy about his success. We all started together in the film. Godha was kind of his first role as a heroic character, which was directed by me.

So we started from the roots. That's the kind of relationship we have, a very rooted relationship, not a relationship with an actor or director after being so successful or anything. So, yeah, we started together. So that's where the warmth of that relationship is. Whenever we go and wherever we go, we interact.

We see ourselves as those kids who see big stars and big films for the first time every single time we go out, or to functions, or anything. So we have that excitement and curiosity within ourselves. We have little kids inside us, we believe. So that's what matches every single time.

I'm always happy with this company and what is happening around me, and I'm so happy to be a part of this production as an actor also. For this film, I'm looking forward to that film. And so it's directed by one of my associate directors, Sivaprasad. He was part of Minnal Murali in the direction team. So it's his debut film as well. So it's a very personal, close-to-heart film.

4. Talking about Tovino, the Minnal Murali universe is expanding with the producers making the movie Detective Ujjwalan. Are you involved in any future upcoming projects of the same universe and what about rumors regarding working with Mohanlal and Mammootty?

Ans. Nothing is official, or anything about it yet. And like, being a director, I cannot talk about any of my future films or anything at this moment. I just… I'm just waiting for the official announcements and everything. So I'm just keeping it on hold. So as an actor, it's Marana Mass coming up next.

Also, there is nothing announced on working with Mohanlal or Mammootty sir. It's just these rumors happening on social media every single time that Twitter, you know, so many things happen with names associated with it. So, I cannot confirm or deny anything.

It's just that whenever there is a confirmation, there will be an announcement, for sure, an official announcement. There isn't anything like that at this moment, which I can reveal right now. But as an actor, it's Marana Mass coming up in April.

5. As an actor, you have a consistent record of churning out hits. Be it whatever genre of film, people enjoy seeing you act. How would you describe this streak of success, and does it make you worry about your upcoming releases?

Ans. I am so happy to have that space of a successful actor, a very bankable actor. People call it different names for that. So happy and see the love of people. It's always representing the common man's lovable boy-next-door role.

So people see me personally as one of them in houses, or mothers see me as their own son. So, like a boy-next-door kind of a sweet. It's a very, you know, very subtle space as an actor, as a human being, to be loved so much by other people. I am happy to be in that position. So lucky to be in that position.

It's not something you get every day for everyone. So it's a very rare thing that will happen in someone's life. I'm so glad to be in that position. I'm so grateful to be in that position.

I do have that pressure on me to choose a film from now on to maintain that consistency, to maintain that minimum guarantee. It's always there. But it's all about, but you don't have to worry too much about the numbers or anything like that. It's all about this film, the character, how exciting it is for you, how exciting the film is for you, how entertaining the film is, or how relevant the film is.

It's not about how I have been planning to choose my films until now. So I don't have plans to change, depending on the success or anything.

