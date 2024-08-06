Toxic movie update: Yash to kickstart shooting for Geetu Mohandas film from THIS date and it has BIG connection to his life

After the blockbuster success of the KGF franchise, Yash is all set to start shooting for his next highly anticipated film titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, will commence shooting on August 8 in Bengaluru. The choice of this date is particularly significant as it aligns with Yash's affinity for the number 8.

Interestingly, the date August 8, 2024, adds up to 8-8-8, a sequence that holds special meaning for Yash. This number not only matches his birth date but also coincides with the date when the official announcement for Toxic was made. The number 8 has become a recurring theme in Yash’s life, symbolizing continuity and prosperity.

Ahead of Toxic's shoot, Yash was spotted visiting several temples in Karnataka, accompanied by producer Venkat K. Narayana and their families. The day was marked by visits to the Shri Sadashiva Rudra Surya Temple, Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmasthala, and the Kukke Subramanya Temple in Subramanya.

Fans welcomed this unexpected sighting, noting that it aligns with Yash's ritual of visiting temples before starting any new project. This spiritual journey is seen as a way for Yash to seek blessings and ensure a positive beginning for his ventures.

Meanwhile, the film Toxic will explore the dark world of the drug mafia in the 1950s, promising a gripping narrative that showcases Yash in a powerful role. The production team has chosen to establish its headquarters in Karnataka.

Yash was recently seen flaunting a new look in some viral pictures, showcasing his short crop hairstyle for his upcoming movie. This transformation, confirmed by stylist Alex Vijaykanth, has already garnered a lot of attention.

Alex Vijaykanth shared the new hairstyle on his official Instagram, describing it as a "custom pompadour" for the Rocking Star. He also explained how he evolved Yash's iconic long hair into a shorter, edgier, and more intense style.

The much-anticipated movie is set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

