Upcoming Malayalam OTT releases in February 2025 on Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, and more that netizens are eagerly waiting for

Malayalam cinema, over the years, has managed to carve out a niche for itself, offering quality content enjoyed by many. With the advent of January 2025, several Malayalam films debuted on OTT platforms.

While the Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph starrer Sookshmadarshini thrilled audiences with its suspense, the Dileesh Pothan-Anurag Kashyap starrer Rifle Club, directed by Aashiq Abu, left us rejoicing with its stylistic action. With several films from recent months still pending release on streaming platforms, let's take a moment to explore some that are expected to be available in February.

Malayalam OTT releases arriving in February 2025

1. Marco

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul

Director: Haneef Adeni

Theatrical release date: December 20, 2024

One of the biggest recent releases in Malayalam cinema was the Unni Mukundan-starrer neo-noir thriller Marco. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film serves as a standalone spin-off of the 2019 movie Mikhael, which featured Nivin Pauly.

The story revolves around Marco , a man from a prominent gold-trading family. However, when an unexpected incident shakes the family, Marco and his brother George set out to uncover the truth. Their differing approaches to solving the mystery create striking contrasts in the narrative.

The film was a massive hit in theaters, receiving critical acclaim and emerging as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time. Although several rumors about its OTT release have surfaced, no official confirmation has been made yet.

2. Hello Mummy

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Sunny Hinduja, Bindu Panicker, Aju Varghese

Director: Vaishakh Elans

Theatrical release date: November 21, 2024

Another movie that audiences are eagerly awaiting on OTT is the horror-comedy flick Hello Mummy . Starring Thug Life actress Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen, the film tells the story of Boney and Stephy, a couple set to tie the knot.

However, when Stephy suddenly decides to call off the wedding, Boney demands to know the reason, only to discover that her deceased mother disapproves of him as her daughter’s husband. This leads to Boney facing off against his mother-in-law’s spirit, resulting in a series of hilarious and spooky moments.

The movie is expected to debut on an OTT platform soon, though the official platform and release date have yet to be announced.

3. Rekhachithram

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan

Director: Jofin T Chacko

Theatrical release date: January 9, 2025

Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, is a mystery crime thriller that recently hit theaters and has been widely appreciated by audiences. The film revolves around the story of a newly reinstated police officer from the secluded hills of Malakkappara in Thrissur.

The officer’s life takes an unexpected turn when he is assigned to investigate a suicide case of a person who confessed to having committed a crime 40 years ago. This confession forces him to revisit the remnants of an old case, leading him back to the shooting sets of the 1985 film Kathodu Kathoram.

As the movie delves into the theme of alternative history, Mammootty makes a cameo appearance, brought to life with the help of AI, reprising his role as the protagonist of Kathodu Kathoram. With the film nearing the end of its theatrical run, it is expected to debut on an OTT platform sometime in February, though the official streaming platform and release date are yet to be announced.

4. Extra Decent

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Grace Antony, Shyam Mohan, Sudheer Karamana

Director: Aamir Pallikkal

Theatrical release date: December 20, 2024

Extra Decent, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu , is a dark comedy film that hit theaters in December 2024. Directed by Aamir Pallikkal, the movie tells the story of Binu, a man grappling with amnesia after witnessing the accidental death of his brother.

While enduring constant taunts from his family over his perceived incompetence, Binu begins to uncover dark secrets about them. This sets the stage for a twisted tale of revenge and redemption, blending humor with intense drama.

Released alongside notable movies like Marco and Rifle Club, Extra Decent has garnered attention for its unique narrative. Its OTT premiere is expected soon, with the official platform and release date yet to be announced.

5. Rudhiram

Cast: Raj B. Shetty, Aparna Balamurali, Priya Sreejith, Hari R Menon

Director: Jisho Lon Antony

Theatrical release date: December 13, 2024

The Raj B Shetty and Aparna Balamurali starrer psychological thriller Rudhiram is one of the most-anticipated films expected to arrive on streaming platforms soon. Although the movie’s official release date and OTT platform have yet to be announced, fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere.

The film follows the story of a young, independent woman who is captured and imprisoned by an unknown person. With a masked man restricting her every chance of escape, she must rise to the occasion and find a way to break free, no matter the odds.

In addition to Rudhiram, many other movies are set to make their OTT debut in the coming months. Among them, one of the most awaited is the Tovino Thomas starrer Identity, co-starring Trisha. This Malayalam thriller is set to stream on Zee5 starting January 31, 2025.

