Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Oru Jaathi Jaathakam gets banned in Gulf countries except Oman due to LGBTQ+ references
In a new update, the upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Jaathi Jaathakam starring Vineeth Sreenivasan gets banned in Gulf countries except Oman.
Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Oru Jaathi Jaathakam is slated to hit the big screens on January 31, 2025. Ahead of the movie’s release, the film has been banned in Gulf countries for its references to the LGBTQ+ community.
According to a report by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, the upcoming Malayalam movie faces a ban in all GCC countries except Oman. The film, which was initially delayed in its release, is now finally hitting the big screens this year but faces a ban in Gulf countries.
The movie Oru Jaathi Jaathakam tells the tale of a young man named Jayesh, who hails from Northern Malabar. In his tryst with destiny, the man finds himself involved with a woman who is said to be an expert in palmistry.
When reading his palm, the woman reveals that he is set to face a series of troubles in his life, being ridiculed by many. Warning him of the dangers ahead, the man quickly finds himself at the center of problems, going through the worst phase of his life.
How the man emerges from this ordeal and whether he succeeds in life is expected to be the movie’s central premise. The film, starring actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role, is a romantic comedy helmed by his uncle and director M. Mohanan.
With Nikhila Vimal playing the co-lead alongside him after the movie Aravindante Athidhikal, the film also features an ensemble cast of actors, including Babu Antony, PP Kunhikrishnan, Mridul Nair, Vidhu Prathap, Sayanora Philip, Amal Thaha, Indu Thampi, Kayadu Lohar, and many more in key roles.
Watch the trailer for Oru Jaathi Jathakam:
Moving ahead, Vineeth Sreenivasan was last seen in a cameo role in his own directorial movie Varshangalkku Shesham. The film, starring Pranav Mohanlal and Vineeth’s younger brother Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles, was a period comedy-drama.
Furthermore, the actor is next set to appear in the movie Bha. Bha. Ba., an action thriller directed by Dhananjay Shankar, with Dileep playing the main protagonist.
