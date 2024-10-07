WATCH: Suriya-Jyotika spotted at Mumbai airport; Actor Nikhil heads to Delhi to receive National Film award for Kartikeya 2

Power couple Suriya and his wife Jyotika made their fans’ hearts flutter in delight as the adorable duo made a stylish entry at the Mumbai airport this morning (October 7, 2024). Jyotika and Suriya were flying off from Mumbai and were captured by the paparazzi in their super comfortable airport look. Check out their video below!

While Suriya opted for a casual brown half-sleeve t-shirt and paired it with white comfortable pants, classy sunglasses, and sports shoes, Jyotika wore a sleeveless cyan-colored co-ord set. The couple looked adorable as always redefining love and romance with their appearance together at the Mumbai airport.

To complete her look, Jyotika went for a pair of sunglasses and carried a super cute white crochet sling bag for her essentials. The stunning actress decided to go with a minimal look, tying her hair in a high bun and wearing a vintage watch and a bracelet. Moreover, Jyotika wore a pair of comfortable footwear apt for travel diaries.

On the work front, Suriya will be seen in his much-awaited film Kanguva alongside Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. Directed by Siva, the upcoming action fantasy will grace the theatres on November 14, 2024.

Talking about Suriya's role in the film, the actor has supposedly undergone a massive physical transformation to build his physique suitable to the fearsome character he is portraying in it. However, reports have suggested that the actor will be pulling off three different looks in total for the entire course of the film.

On the other hand, actor Nikhil Siddhartha was captured leaving Hyderabad and flying to Delhi to receive his National Award for his film Karthikeya 2, which bagged the national honor in the Best Telugu Feature Film category. The actor was accompanied by the film’s producer, Abhishek Agarwal, to the National Capital. Check out their video below!

For the uninitiated, the prestigious 70th National Film Awards were announced on August 16 recognizing some outstanding talent and effort put into Indian cinema. It is worth mentioning that Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty won the highest acting honor for his exceptional performance in Kantara, while Nithya Menen bagged the Best Actress Award for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam. While the winners were announced in August, recipients will be handed the awards soon by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

