Will Sivakarthikeyan be making his Hindi film debut alongside Aamir Khan? Here’s what the Amaran star has to say
After Amaran’s success, Sivakarthikeyan is looking forward to his next venture with Sudha Kongara, a period drama tentatively titled SK25.
Sivakarthikeyan is riding high on his work front, courtesy of the blockbuster success of his last release, Amaran. While he is currently shooting for Sudha Kongara’s SK25, he also has an impending project with AR Murugadoss.
Recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he addressed the buzz surrounding his Bollywood debut in a film alongside Aamir Khan.
Responding to Anupama Chopra’s question, he said, “I've met Aamir Khan sir a few times, and he told me that whenever I decide to do a Hindi film, it will be with his production banner. He also told me if you have any script, bring it. I initially heard a script for my Hindi film debut, but it never materialized.”
In the same interview, he spilled beans on his current project helmed by Sudha Kongara, with whom he allegedly had a spat over a certain kind of look for the role.
Dismissing it all, SK simply praised the kind of meticulous approach Sudha has for each of her films, not to forget the elaborate arrangements she looks over to ensure the shooting goes smoothly without interruptions.
Sivakarthikeyan said, “Sudha ma’am is like very meticulous. She prepares everything, so we don’t have to ask any questions.”
Apart from that, SK also rocked the headlines about him playing a cameo role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth.
But, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor clarified that he had just visited the shooting spot of the film casually and would not be a part of it.
ALSO READ: Not Sobhita Dhulipala, but Adivi Sesh has found new heroine for Goodachari 2, can you guess who?