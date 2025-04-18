THE BOYZ's Sunwoo's financial support to needy person comes to light amid earphone controversy

Amid the ongoing controversy involving THE BOYZ's Sunwoo, a netizen has stepped forward to share a personal story that offers a different side of the K-pop idol amid the earphone controversy.

In the middle of the criticism, a netizen shared a personal account through the Ssul Lemon YouTube channel. The person explained that he had met THE BOYZ's Sunwoo while playing the game PUBG and at the time believed Sunwoo was a dancer. It wasn't until the recent controversy that he realized the person was THE BOYZ's member.

Advertisement

According to the netizen, Sunwoo reached out and helped during a difficult time in his life. He shared that he had been homeless and frequently hospitalized. Sunwoo bought him food and emotionally and financially supported him.

"After hearing my story, he said, 'Tell me your bank account number'. My hands started shaking as I told him, and sure enough, he sent me an unbelievable amount of money. He told me, 'Stay at a motel until you get paid, and make sure to eat at least 2 meals a day.' When I said, 'How can I pay you back?', he replied, 'You don't have to pay me back. But if you're doing better later on and come across someone who needs help, make sure to help them out," the netizens reveal.

The man says he felt compelled to speak up after seeing Sunwoo being harshly criticized over the video clip, wanting people to know about the kind and generous side of him that many hadn't seen. The netizen expressed his gratitude, saying he wouldn't be here today if it weren't for Sunwoo's help during that difficult period.

Advertisement

Recently, THE BOYZ's Sunwoo faced criticism after an old video clip went viral online. In the video, Sunwoo was seen dropping his earpiece near an elevator, then reacting in surprise as a security guard quickly picked it up and handed it back. Sunwoo accepted them with one hand and walked away without visibly thanking the guard, which led to accusations of poor manners.

The incident gained further attention when actress Nana publicly commented on the clip, saying he should be scolded. Sunwoo later addressed the situation by apologizing through the fan messaging app Fromm, followed by an official statement on his personal Instagram.

Reactions to the story have been mixed. While some were moved by the message, others remained neutral, questioning the timing and authenticity. Regardless, the account adds another perspective to the ongoing conversation surrounding THE BOYZ's Sunwoo and the incident.

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo gets criticized for having middle school female friend in Darling MV; here's why it's 'a disaster'