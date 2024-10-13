The Glory’s Kang Gil Woo ties knot with non-celeb girlfriend in beautiful outdoor wedding; shares clips and PICS

The Glory actor Kang Gil Woo has embarked on a new beginning with his newly-married wife. The pair tied the knot on October 12 at a beautiful outdoor wedding, which was attended by their close family and acquaintances. The actor himself took to his social media handles and shared the heart-warming moments from the private ceremony.

The news of Kang Gil Woo’s wedding surprised his fans as he had not made his relationship public before the big day. On October 12, he took to his Instagram and shared the snippets from his wedding with his non-celebrity girlfriend. The close-knit ceremony took place in a beautiful outdoor setting lined with tall trees, beautiful flowers, and what seemed to look like a traditional wedding hall.

The actor smiled brightly as he walked the aisle with his newly wedded wife, showcasing excitement for a new beginning.

Check out the clips and pictures from Kang Gil Woo’s wedding here:

Kang Gil Woo made his stage debut with the play The Magicians. Soon he transitioned into the screen world, bagging pivotal roles in many popular dramas and films.

In 2017, he starred in the box office hit Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds. Although he only had a minor role in this film, it earned him consistent work in the following years.

Before beginning his career in K-drama, Kang Gil Woo strengthened his filmography with Morning of the Dead, Swing Kids, To My River, Rising Star, Blue City Seoul, A Distant Place, A Lonely Island in the Distant Sea, and other big-screen works.

In 2021, he bagged his first K-drama role, Inspector Shim Dae Hee, in Political Fever. He garnered widespread fame after starring as Kim Soo Han in Netflix’s hit revenge drama The Glory. He was seen as the college senior of Song Hye Kyo in this series.

Some of his other K-drama works include Reborn Rich, Revenant, My Dearest, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Welcome to Samdalri, and more. Kang Gil Woo also appeared in films like Broker, 12.12: The Day, My Name Is Loh Kiwan, and more.

