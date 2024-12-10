'They illegally...': NewJeans' manager claims being harassed by ADOR's CEO Kim Yoo Jung, forced to submit personal devices

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of alleged workplace harrasment

ADOR is once again in hot water after a recent report unveiled that a manager who had been working with NewJeans was subjected to workplace bullying by the CEO, Kim Joo Young. The report has sent shockwaves through the K-content world, especially when the agency is already embroiled in a controversy.

According to Channel A News, manager A claimed they received a sudden standby notice from ADOR and were asked to submit their laptop immediately. They added that although they wanted to leave work, the agency illegally confirmed them until the laptop was returned.

In addition, Manager A further accused ADOR of forcing them into submitting their personal cell phone without any legal grounds.

The NewJeans manager explained that all their work-related data was backed up online to the company drive. They specifically refrained from storing any data on their own laptop to avoid any issues. However, even after they formatted their laptop, ADOR launched an investigation into her, stating that the company would use this as grounds for disciplinary action against her.

The individual's claims have once again shocked the K-content world, further raising questions about the agency's work ethic.

On the other hand, some other staff who had been working with NewJeans also alleged that they had been harassed by the agency in many ways after the girl group announced contract termination.

Regarding this, ADOR only commented that they haven't received such information. "We will faithfully respond if we receive notification about an investigation," the company added.

Meanwhile, ADOR is currently in the middle of a legal war with NewJeans. On November 28. the girl group announced that they would be terminating their exclusive contract with the agency, citing that they had failed to protect the members. In addition, NewJeans also pointed out the alleged breach of the agreement.

However, ADOR refuted it, saying they hadn't violated the agreement, so the contract must remain valid. A few days later, the company filed a lawsuit against the girl group to confirm the validity of the exclusive contract.

On the other hand, NewJeans continues to stay firm with their decision to be independent from ADOR.

