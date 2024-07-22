When fans reacted to BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie's alleged 'couple photos' from Jeju

In 2022, BTS’ V, Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie became the talk of the town due to some leaked online pictures, which led to speculation that the artists were romantically involved. Although there has been no confirmation yet, some believe the pictures to be legit, while others think they might have been digitally altered.

Throwback to when BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie were embroiled in dating rumors

The rumors arose after a Twitter account leaked pictures of Kim Taehyung and Jennie on a supposed date. After three private photos of the duo were uploaded online, the speculation intensified.

The user claimed the pictures confirmed their relationship, capturing the attention of fans. The pictures were circulating were the couple was spending quality time together in Jeju Island.

One particular photo allegedly showed Kim Taehyung kissing Jennie's forehead, adding fuel to the fire. However, the Twitter account that shared this image was subsequently suspended. The reason for the suspension remains unclear, whether it was due to actions taken by the agencies representing BTS and BLACKPINK or because of dedicated fans reporting the account.

Moreover, the concern surrounding the artists’ privacy also became a topic of discussion among fans. Speculations suggested that the source of the pictures was Jennie’s phone, which was possibly hacked by the Twitter account’s user who uploaded them. On the other hand, some thought that the pictures were photoshopped and could not possibly have been real.

Lack of clarification from HYBE and YG Entertainment

The most surprising aspect of the entire ordeal was that neither of the agencies, HYBE and YG Entertainment, came forward to deny or confirm the speculations. Previously, HYBE directly addressed baseless rumors instantly to set the record straight, however, due to their lack of response, the news gained validity amongst fans.

However, YG Entertainment has been seen to be indifferent towards the personal lives of their idols so having no response from them was not particularly surprising. Nevertheless, even the agency’s lack of confirmation led to the rumors growing stronger.

The rumors have since then subsided and no new pictures of the couple have emerged recently. It is still unclear to fans if the couple were in a relationship to begin with and it continues to be an unsolved case. Nevertheless, both artists’ fans showed support during the incident.

