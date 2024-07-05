My Sweet Mobster is an ongoing South Korean romantic comedy series starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa in the lead roles. With the release of its new episode, the K-drama has managed to garner the highest ratings. Due to its unique storyline and hilarious moments, the show is becoming the newest fan favorite.

My Sweet Mobster has garnered the highest ratings with new episode release

On July 5, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, Sports Kyunghyang, reported that the ongoing K-drama My Sweet Mobster had achieved the highest ratings during its entire run with the release of its new episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent. Despite the episodes released on weekdays, the show has managed to see a steady rise in views every week.

Furthermore, the ratings for the eighth episode increased compared to the previous episode, which garnered 2.5 percent nationwide. It can be predicted that the K-drama will gain more popularity from the K-drama community with the release of more episodes. The show’s comedic elements, combined with heartfelt and emotional moments, are the main reasons for its success.

More about My Sweet Mobster

The plot of My Sweet Mobster follows Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster, who takes a path of redemption from the family’s generational criminal past. His main motive is to dismantle criminal organizations and offer a new start to past convicts. On the other hand, Go Eun Ha is a children’s creator who does not find herself gaining much success on her career path. However, both Seo Ji Wan and Go Eun Ha cross paths and find themselves getting drawn to each other in mysterious ways.

Advertisement

Apart from Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa, the cast of the show includes Kwon Yool, Kim Hyun Jin, Yang Hyun Min, Lee Yoo Joon, and more. Based on the web novel A Woman Who Plays, the K-drama is directed by Kim Woo Hyun and Kim Young Hwan and written by Na Kyung. The series is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes, airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 KST.

ALSO READ: I-LAND 2 announces final debut lineup with seven members; reveals name of new girl group izna