UNIS' Kotoko faints on stage amid performance at concert in Haenam; Agency updates on singer being rushed to hospital

UNIS’ Kotoko abruptly fainted on the stage while performing at their concert. Fans took to social media and expressed their concern and well wishes for the idol. Some fans also raised concerns regarding the hectic schedules and overworking in the K-pop industry.

UNIS’ agency updated on Kotoko’s health condition and assured fans that she is receiving the required help.

On August 3, UNIS member Kotoko fainted on stage while performing at their 2024 Midsummer Night’s Cultural Festival: Mini K-POP Concert which was being held at Haenam. The performance was halted due to the incident. This caused many fans to grow concerned about the idol’s health and wonder what may have led to such a situation.

UNIS’ agency F&F Entertainment swiftly released a statement updating fans about Kotoko’s current health condition. They stated that Kotoko was immediately rushed to the hospital after the performance was halted. After the examination, she is currently getting some rest at the hospital. The agency apologizes to fans for giving them a cause for concern. They promised that they would do their utmost to make artist’s health their top priority.

Many fans expressed their well wishes to Kotoko on social media and some even asked the agency to give more rest to UNIS members.

Advertisement

UNIS is a popular K-pop girl group which was formed through the SBS survival show Universe Ticket in 2024. The group has been on a contractual basis for 2 years and 8 months. 82 contestants from various countries including South Korea, Japan, China, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Philippines and Canada participated and the top 8 were selected to be a part of UNIS.

Hyeonju, Nana, Gehlee, Kotoko, Yunha, Elisia, Yoona, and Seowon were selected for the final lineup of UNIS.

On March 27, 2024, UNIS finally made their debut with their extended playlist We Unis along with the music video for the title track Superwoman.

In July it was announced that the group would be returning with their first single album Curious on August 6.

Kotoko is a Japanese member who holds the position of the sub-rapper of UNIS.

ALSO READ: CIX’s Bae Jin Young parts ways with C9 Entertainment after 7 years, agency yet to comment on future with group; Report