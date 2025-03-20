UP10TION’s Kuhn announces marriage in handwritten letter to fans: ‘I’ve met someone I want to spend my life with’

UP10TION’s Kuhn, better known by his name No Sooil as he pursues a career in broadcasting, has shared an emotional and heartfelt announcement with his fans: he is getting married. On March 20, 2025, Kuhn personally delivered the news through a handwritten letter posted on the official UP10TION fan cafe, ensuring that HONEY10s, the fandom that has stood by his side for nearly a decade, heard it directly from him first.

The news came as a pleasant surprise to many, as Kuhn had not previously hinted at any major developments in his personal life. Fans were touched by his sincerity and the deep respect he showed by choosing to personally share this news with them. Since his debut in 2015 as a member of UP10TION, Kuhn has been known for his strong bond with his supporters, and this latest gesture further reinforced the connection he has maintained with them despite his transition into a new career.

In his letter, Kuhn began by expressing gratitude for the support he has received over the years. He reflected on his journey since debuting as an idol and how those experiences have shaped him into the person he is today. As quoted by Koreaboo, addressing HONEY10s with warmth, he wrote:

“Hello, Honey10! How are you all doing? It has been a while since I was here at the fan cafe, but today I come bearing news I want to share with you all. It has already been a whole decade since my debut in 2015. Making memories with HONEY10 through all those years has turned me into the 31-year-old No Sooil that I am today.

Advertisement

That said, I debated how I should deliver this message. But I wanted to be the one to tell HONEY10s first, knowing the amount of love and support that I’ve received. I’ve met someone I want to spend the rest of my life with. We’ve been through some ups and downs together, and through it all, I realized that I want to keep navigating life with this person.

Going forward, I promise to continue doing my best on the different paths that I walk. I will work hard to keep being the version of No Sooil that makes HONEY10 proud. Please take care of yourselves through the changing seasons. And please know that I always wish for your happiness. With all my heart, Sooil.”

His words reflected not only his excitement about his future but also his gratitude for the years of love and encouragement from his fans. Although the news was unexpected, fans quickly flooded social media with messages of support, celebrating Kuhn’s decision to share this special moment with them. Many expressed happiness for him, reminiscing about his journey as an idol and acknowledging the hard work and growth he has demonstrated over the years.

Advertisement

While Kuhn’s journey in the entertainment industry began with music, his career has taken a new direction in recent years. In June 2024, he revealed through his personal Instagram that he had secured a position at Lotte Home Shopping as a show host. At the time, he expressed excitement about stepping into a new industry.