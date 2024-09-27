When BLACKPINK’s Jisoo became viral for her unique reaction to tasting Tanghulu with Jennie; know what happened

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is often praised for her wit, humor, and unique reactions. In particular, she always has something hilarious to say whenever she speaks in English. This was also no exception. Her extremely funny commentary on food tasting with Jennie once created the most viral K-pop meme.

Back in 2020, in BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky documentary, Jisoo was making Tanghulu with her bandmate Jennie. It is a Chinese candied snack made with fruits coated in sugar for a shiny texture. The duo was making it with green muscats, putting a lot of effort into it. When it came to the tasting session, it was clear from the expressions, that the Tanghulu didn’t turn out as they expected.

While Jennie still tried to like it, saying that it was not bad, Jisoo strongly showed her dislike, pointing out that it was burnt, “Not bad but not good.”

In particular, the face she made while saying it seemed quite funny, giving birth to one of the most viral K-pop memes ever. In addition, fans also praised her honesty. Mentioning that even though she took part in the making process of the Tanghulu when it came to the taste test, she didn’t lie.

On the work front, BLACKPINK is now gearing up for its 2025 comeback. The dynamic quartet is confirmed to make a return with a new album next year. Following this, they will also embark on a highly-anticipated world tour.

While their last album Born Pink arrived in 2022, the members continued to work hard on their solo careers for the past two years. The eldest member Jisoo made her solo debut in March 2023 with her first album ME, consisting of two hit tracks FLOWER and All Eyes On Me.

Jennie, who has been featured on other artists’ songs is all set to release her first solo album. She has been recently teasing the upcoming release. On the other hand, Rosé is also preparing for her solo comeback, while the maknae Lisa recently returned with two chart-toppers ROCKSTAR and New Woman. She is also gearing up to release an album soon.

