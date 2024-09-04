When EXO’s Suho visited India for the first time with SHINee’s Minho and TVXQ’s Changmin; Find out why

Many might be unaware but EXO’s Suho once travelled to India. Yes, the beloved leader came to the country for the first time as part of a variety show titled Exciting India created by the South Korean network, SBS. However, the K-pop star was not alone and was accompanied by his colleagues working under the same company but in different groups.

SHINee’s Minho, TVXQ’s Changmin, and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun also joined EXO’s Suho on his adventure. Additionally, INFINITE’s Sungkyu and CN Blue’s Jonghyun were also part of the main cast of the show.

The group enjoyed a variety of exciting activities during their visit to India, including exploring famous landmarks and trying new cuisines. However, one moment that stands out for fans is when Suho is approached by an Indian man who, unaware of Suho's celebrity status, asks him to take a photo in front of the Gateway of India. Suho didn't just take a quick shot—he went above and beyond to capture the perfect picture. Meanwhile, Minho couldn't help but laugh and playfully teased Suho about the incident.

However, Suho is returning to India after several years, not just for a visit but to perform as a solo artist for the first time. He will be gracing the stage of the K-Wave Festival in Mumbai on October 18, 2024, and in Bangalore on October 20, 2024. Indian EXO-Ls are already showing their excitement and cannot wait to watch the artist live.

Suho, born Kim Junmyeon, debuted as a member and leader of EXO in the year 2012. The artist made his much-anticipated solo debut on March 30, 2020, with the release of his extended play titled Self-Portrait.

He released his second solo album, Grey Suit, in 2023, following his mandatory military enlistment. Moreover, he made his third solo comeback with albums 1 to 3, along with the title track of the same name.

Additionally, Suho has also ventured into the world of acting and appeared in shows such as One Way Trip, The Universe's Star, Rich Man, Middle School Girl A, and How Are U Bread. Most recently, he appeared in the K-drama Behind Your Touch in 2023. Moreover, in 2024, he starred in the historical series titled Missing Crown Prince.

