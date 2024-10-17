When Red Velvet’s Wendy surprised fans with melodious cover of BTS’ Dynamite, raising hope for collab; Listen here

Red Velvet’s Wendy is now confirmed to feature on BTS’ Jin’s upcoming solo album Happy. But the hopes for her collab with the group arose years ago when she surprised fans with a beautiful cover of Dynamite. The K-pop idol showed her love for BTS on multiple occasions before this, but this was a gift fans least expected.

Back in October 2020, Wendy joined Bubble, a fan communication platform. ReVeluvs were excited for her first update and she didn’t disappoint. The K-pop idol showed her vocal prowess with many covers, among those was BTS’ Dynamite. She shared a 24-second audio clip accompanied by a backtrack while melodiously singing the all-English track that topped multiple global charts across the globe.

Needless to say, her cover went viral among the fans, creating quite a buzz about her possible collaboration with the group. Although that didn’t come true at that time, the wait is over since her feature on Jin’s album Happy is not far from seeing the light.

In addition, fans couldn’t help but praise her vocal range, which can create soulful RnB Tracks like Written In The Stars with Joh Legend and upbeat retro disco pop like Dynamite.

Listen to Wendy’s short cover of the BTS song here:

Meanwhile, on October 16, BIGHIT MUSIC and SM Entertainment confirmed that Wendy has participated in a song included in Jin’s first solo album, Happy. Although details about the track haven’t been disclosed yet, fans are excited to witness their musical chemistry, which will mark an iconic moment in K-pop.

Notably, it has been revealed that the BTS member’s upcoming six-track album will feature songs based on band sounds. It is now set to release on November 15, while the pre-release singles will start arriving on October 25.

Wendy is the talented main vocalist of the popular girl group Red Velvet. Her strong vocal tones are categorized as a well-developed falsetto with a soprano. In 2021, she made her solo debut, further showcasing her singing skills with Like Water. Some of her best solo songs are Wish You Hell, When This Rain Stops, Vermillion, and more.

