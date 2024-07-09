HyunA has recently made her wedding announcement with her current boyfriend, Yong Jun Hyung, however, it has come to attention that she has still not deleted the pictures of her ex-boyfriend DAWN from her social media profile. Speculations regarding the reason behind her action have risen and everyone is left wondering why.

Why did HyunA not delete her photos with DAWN on Instagram?

Rumors of HyunA getting married were circulating online, and the artist’s agency confirmed the rumors surrounding her marriage plans with her current boyfriend, Yong Jun Hyung. Naturally, fans and the K-pop community started to discuss HyunA's six-year relationship with DAWN.

They also noticed that she had not deleted any pictures of DAWN from her Instagram page. Moreover, DAWN has also not removed her pictures from his personal social media profile.

The South Korean media outlet XSports speculated that the reason behind the former couple not deleting each other’s pictures was because of the promise they made to each other. The news agency added that they both promised that they would not take down each other’s pictures even after breaking up. Despite being separated for 1 year and 6 months, their posts of each other are still up on their profiles.

More about HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung

On July 8, 2024, reports of HyunA’s wedding with Yong Jun Hyung began to surface, taking the internet by storm. The artist’s agency, AT AREA, confirmed the news and announced that the two will be tying the knot in October 2024. The company’s statement added that the two have been a source of happiness for each other during difficult times. The couple announced their relationship through Instagram posts in January 2024.

Hyuna and Yong Jun Hyun were initially labelmates at CUBE Entertainment and were close friends. However, they confirmed their relationship in January 2024 by posting a romantic photo of each other on their Instagram profiles. However, due to Yong Jun Hyung’s involvement with the Burning Sun scandal, the relationship has been facing immense scrutiny from fans and non-fans alike.

