Yuehua Entertainment terminates contract with TEMPEST’s Hwarang after clubbing controversy

TEMPEST, the noted K-pop boy group under Yuehua Entertainment is known for its music and striking visuals. Hwaran, the noted member of TEMPEST who got massively embroiled in a clubbing controversy in March 2024 has not left the group after his contract has been terminated by Yuehua Entertainment.

On August 11, 2024, Yuehua Entertainment announced in a statement that they had conclusively terminated their exclusive contract with TEMPEST’s Hwarang. The TEMPEST’s agency Yuehua Entertainment began by notifying they want to clarify the future of Hwarang and TEMPEST.

In the statement, it was informed that the agency has been involved in deep discussions with Hwarang regarding his future with TEMPEST and his future in K-pop. After due conversations, it has been mutually decided that Hwarang will conclude his activities as a TEMPEST member and his exclusive contract with Yuehua Entertainment has been terminated.

TEMPEST’s agency Yuehua Entertainment also thanked fans for their undying support for the boy group and Hwarang. The agency further asked for continued support for Hwarang in his future endeavors while they also added that they would also cheer for him as he undertakes a new journey.

The agency further added that there would be dire consequences for anyone who spreads false and malicious rumors regarding TEMPEST members or any other of their artists. They ended it by hoping fans will show continued love and support for TEMPEST as they will soon be appearing and completing on Road to Kingdom.

Consequently, TEMPEST will now continue with 6 members namely Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew, and Taerae.

Previously, Hwarang was exposed to have gone club hopping which he later accepted but due to a heated online response towards him, he was later suspended from the group lineup.

TEMPEST was formed with seven members by Yuehua Entertainment in 2022. TEMPEST marked their debut with the release of their first extended play It’s ME, It’s We on March 2, 2022. They soon returned with their second EP SHINING UP on August 29, 2022.

TEMPEST got their first music show win on September 18 on Inkigayo with over 10,000 votes. They recently returned with their EP Voyage on March 11, 2024.