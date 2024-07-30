Bollywood is full of fashionistas who go out of their way to serve unique and stylish outfits that make heads turn. But let’s be honest, nobody does this quite as effortlessly as Malaika Arora. Her fashion game is equal parts fiery and fashionable, and we simply can’t get over her stylish serves. This was also true for her latest ensemble—it literally had us floored.

Let’s have a detailed glance at her latest look for some major Malaika Arora-approved fashion inspiration.

Malaika Arora’s femme and formal pink outfit:

When Malaika Arora dresses up for an event, she ends up leaving onlookers and fans gushing and gasping for air. Such is her sartorial prowess. She proved it once again when she stepped out for an event in a formal ensemble that looked absolutely stunning. In fact, her pink-hued look legit made her complexion glow and pop.

The Dabangg actress’ classy outfit featured a fabulous pantsuit that was tailored to pure perfection. It consisted of a full-sleeved blazer with a crisp, collared neckline. The V-shaped neckline also added a rather sultry twist to her ensemble. The long blazer also helped the diva flaunt her curves with fiery cut-outs on both sides of the waist.

Even the convenient pockets on both sides of the blazer were a major plus. Further, the Housefull actress paired her blazer with high-waisted and floor-length pants. The comfortably stylish and wide-legged silhouette of the long pants complemented her overall look.

Advertisement

Malla completed her look with classy gold pumps with a pointed-toed design. These metallic-hued picks helped the diva add a touch of modern allure to her look while also giving it a well-thought-out appeal. With this look, Malaika proves that formal outfits don’t exactly have to be boring or dull, and we’re totally taking notes!

Malaika Arora’s accessories and glam choices:

Malaika opted for a simple appearance by going for some minimalistic yet magnificent picks for her accessories. This list included a gold cuff with matching metallic gold stud earrings that looked just great with her modern ensemble. These picks also perfectly matched her shoes. This decision let her chic outfit stand out in the spotlight and impress on its own.

Additionally, Arora left her dark hair open. She styled the luscious locks into a side-swept look with beautifully cascading waves, making it easy to manage. This choice ensured that her beautiful face and her well-chosen accessories were prominently displayed. We loved that!

Advertisement

She further showcased her inherent beauty by opting for a delicate makeup style. Enhancing her features with a hint of blush and a nourishing pink gloss, she effortlessly completed her overall appearance. Her pink eyeshadow with black eyeliner and volumizing mascara also defined her eyes. However, her smile took the crown.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

ALSO READ: India Couture Week 2024: Khushi Kapoor turns showstopper in shimmery embroidered lehenga with sheer cape