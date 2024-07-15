Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Mangal Utsav: Diana Penty turns into golden girl in Swarovski-encrusted lace saree by Eeksha

Diana Penty’s latest appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception was a delight for Indian fashion lovers. The grand celebration was attended by the crème de la crème of the world across industries, and the starlet’s outfit at the event was one of the standout looks of the night. Diana chose a crystal-encrusted golden saree with elegant details, making the traditional drape look modern and supremely glamorous.

If you’re hunting for head-turning saree looks that are nothing short of extraordinary, you should bookmark Diana’s festive outfit right away. We have spotted all the little details that make her glittering ethnic ensemble noteworthy. Also, don’t forget to take cues from her chic picks of accessories and glam that make her dipped-in-gold lace saree even more special. So, let’s dive in!

Diana Penty’s embellished gold saree was elevated with a bespoke cape blouse

The Cocktail actress graced the final night of wedding festivities in a gold lace saree by Kolkata-based occasion wear brand Eeksha. What made Diana’s saree memorable were the countless cutdana Swarovski crystals, sequins, and beadwork that sparkled brilliantly under the lights.

The blouse it was paired with didn’t hold back the magic either! Her custom-made, heavily embellished blouse had a closed neckline with a crystal-encrusted mesh panel that resembled a layered necklace. It had elbow-length sheer cape sleeves, and was embroidered with delicate floral appliques. It was trimmed with sparkly beads that had a fairy-like effect, fluttering gracefully as the actress moved.

But it was the back of her blouse that left us awestruck. Backless with strings of crystals shimmering like bejeweled curtains infused an extra layer of intrigue and sultriness to her modern-ethnic look. Finally, the blouse was completed with a tasseled tie-up.

Diana’s accessories and glam perfectly balanced the gilded saree

The leading lady of Happy Bhag Jayegi accessorized with pearl drop earrings and a ring to complement the crystal-encrusted saree and blouse and didn’t overpower it. For her hair, Diana opted for an effortless center-parted bun with a few strands left loose to gently frame her face. The simplicity of this hairstyle contrasted beautifully against her elaborate ensemble once more, ensuring that her overall appearance was harmonious.

Diana’s makeup played with the classics; she sported a bold red lip and smokey eyes that added a jolt of color to her appropriate attire. A rhinestone micro-bindi tied her sparkling look together. All in all, her glam and accessories reinforced the timeless romanticism of her saree.

This week’s festive saga has been a fusion of cultures, giving us plenty of ensembles that are fresh and contemporary yet pay homage to our heritage and craftsmanship. As Anant-Radhika Ambani’s wedding affairs finish with a fashionable bang, it is breathtaking ethnic outfits like Diana’s we’ll be missing the most. Her golden saree is truly enchanting, as it juxtaposes the delicate lace with heady Swarovski embellishments. Hands down, it’s one of the most well-executed saree looks we’ve seen during this grand wedding.

What do you think of Diana’s blinged-out gold saree? Comment now to share your thoughts with us.

