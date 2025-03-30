Pooja Hegde pairs Rs 3,19,000 Prada bag with summer-perfect Gingham mini dress
Summer aesthetics no longer mean only floral and botanic prints. A new wave of fashion trends has taken over summer fashion aesthetics, and that is the Gingham print. The vintage staple has traveled from the 1930s to hit Genz fashionistas with charm, including the A-lister celebrity—Pooja Hegde. The way she styled this cutesy mini dress is ‘so demure, so mindful,’ you’re gonna love it.
Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to post some awe-inspiring snaps of her latest party look, channeling the ultimate It-girl vibe in the dress. The series of top-angle shots captured Hegde’s irresistible allure in the plunging mini dress. So, we are here to take a few styling notes on her OOTD and poses.
The Deva actress exuded cuteness and charisma in a Kimchi Blue Lovella Check Playsuit from the brand Urban Outfitters. The blue mini dress with black and white check detailing added a vintage appeal to the fit, giving ‘Bonita’ vibes. The dress cinched at the bodice and flared down the waist in a pleated skirt, adding an old-school chic vibe to the outfit.
The plunging V-neckline of the dress featured a ruffled white lace with a contrasting black bow. The same lace also decorated the dress’ puffy shoulders. This dress featured a scalloped lace beneath its hemline, exuding a sultry whimsical charm.
Hegde created a Pinterest-worthy aesthetic with gold and silver accessory. She adorned uneven-shaped hoops as ear tops, which perfectly complimented the playful theme of her OOTD. She further added a bunch of silver and gold bracelets for a fun outing look.
Pooja Hegde flung on Miu Miu black loafers with white socks for this look, perfecting the coquette aesthetic. She further accessorized her cutesy flair with a Prada Cleo shoulder bag, reportedly priced at around Rs. 3,19,000.
For this look, the Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan actress flaunted a clean girl aesthetic, boasting minimal makeup on glowy, flawless skin. With voluminous mascara eyes and soft, nude pink lips, Pooja knew her way around a clean makeup look. She adorned her hair in a sleek updo and looked like a dreamy diva in her Gingham dress.
