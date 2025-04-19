Gauri Khan wears see through Tom Ford bow tie blouse worth Rs 2 Lakh with satin formal pants and it’s too classic to ignore

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, made a ravishing appearance at an event last night (18th April), and, as always, her fashion sense and style stood out. Whether it’s a casual airport look or a glamorous red carpet style, Mrs. Khan always manages to make our hearts skip a beat. This time, she did it in an all-black semi-formal outfit. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look!

Gauri Khan confidently walked into the event looking absolutely elegant and bewitching in her sleek all-black ensemble from the renowned brand Tom Ford. Her outfit featured a stunning sheer bow-tie blouse, which she wore in a unique way. She kept her neckline open, forming a V, and instead of tying the bow, she left it open, letting it casually fall on either side of her top. This classic touch elevated the entire charm of her ensemble.

Wait, you can't miss the best part. As a sheer blouse, the back of it gave a subtle glimpse of her skin, while the puffed, loose sleeves added a relaxed vibe. It’s the perfect, fresh addition to your wardrobe for the party season.

Blending both style and comfort effortlessly, Gauri paired her sheer top with stretch satin silk PJ pants. The high-waist fit was perfectly settled, ensuring ease of movement with the wide silhouette.

Adding to the drama, Gauri kept her accessories game strong with a double-layer golden neck chain and rings. She didn’t forget to add a touch of class, pairing her look with a Loro Piana pouch worth Rs 3,10,748. The statement piece featured a convenient handle, making a bold statement on its own.

Gauri’s makeup was truly enchanting. With a radiant base, she added a glowing touch with rosy blush on her cheekbones, eyeshadow, defined brows, and finished the look with a brown-toned lipstick. Her hair was styled with a side part and soft, loose waves that added volume. To complete the look, she wore stilettos.

Fashion enthusiasts, take notes—black never goes wrong. Gauri Khan shows how to bring drama into your style in the most elegant way possible.

