Sonam Kapoor aces CEO-core aesthetic in an oversized suit, carries Dior Bag worth Lakhs

Sonam Kapoor, the indisputable queen of fashion, has once again made a powerful style statement at the airport, leaving us in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. The style icon proved that she dominates the airport fashion game with her latest blazer-and-pants ensemble. Here’s a complete breakdown of her look.

The Khoobsurat actress was recently spotted at the airport exuding CEO-core vibes in a wool blazer by Brunello Cucinelli. The double-breasted blazer featured structured shoulders and a cinched waist silhouette in a light grey shade. The oversized blazer boasted peak lapels, adding an element of luxury and sophistication to the outfit. Sonam Kapoor layered the blazer over a crisp white shirt, pairing it with matching grey trousers in a relaxed fit.

Embracing a gold-girly aesthetic, the style icon accessorized her airport look with layers of dainty gold chains. One of the chains featured an “A” pendant, likely a tribute to her husband, Anand Ahuja. She further elevated her look with a pair of stone-drop earrings.

Mrs. Ahuja completed her corporate-chic ensemble with black formal leather shoes, enhancing the boss-lady vibe. To keep her outdoorsy look striking, she opted for oversized square sunglasses.

As the Dior ambassador, she added an ultra-luxurious touch to her outfit with a Dior Toujours bag in black and grey hues. The large bag prominently displayed the brand’s name in elongated letters, making a bold statement.

For makeup, she kept it light and glowy, opting for a neutral base and a mauve-pink lipstick. The fashionista styled her hair elegantly with a center partition, securing the front strands at the back while leaving the rest in an effortless, natural style.

Yet again, the Zoya Factor actress proved that she can pull off any style with grace and confidence. Her boxy blazer look at the airport commanded attention, making her appear every bit the boss lady on the runway.