EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta on how she reinvents herself, the ONE Bollywood diva she'd like to dress up & more

In a tete-a-tete with Masaba Gupta, the designer talks about her inspirations, latest collection and shares her two cents on the biggest trends right now.

Masaba Gupta showcased her latest collection at the first-ever edition of the FDCI x LFW. Known for her fresh take on outfits and a designer who is constantly reinventing herself, the Masaba Masaba star showcased her breezy Summer 21 collection with a physical show in Mumbai on March 19. Her outfits that are far from boring featured everything from playful florals and animal motifs on relaxed and comfortable clothes. Everyone's current favourite that is perfect for summer - kaftans, shirts and lots of fusion separates and cover-ups made for a stunning collection by the ace designer. We caught up with Masaba who talked to us in detail about the future of fashion, her thoughts on trends and more.

Tell us about your latest collection that you're showcasing and what went behind it?

Nothing special went behind it. I don't have one particular inspiration anymore I have multiple inspirations when it comes to creating new designs. This one though is very inspired by comfort and its a fresh take on the whole new world.

How do you keep reinventing yourself and your designs for them to still look and feel fresh?

I trust my gut and don't overthink. I believe that a brand or person has to keep moving to survive and try to and never repeat myself over and over. As a designer, I believe that you've to keep your finger on the pulse of what the consumers want. Since they are very communicative, listening to them will automatically help in reinventing.

A trend you're currently obsessed with?

I don't believe in trends...

A Bollywood muse you would love to see in your collection?

I wanted to dress Deepika and now maybe

Your thoughts on these trends:

a: Biker shorts - very cool if you have the legs for it

b. Corsets - inconvenient but very sexy

c. Bodysuits - should fit like a glove otherwise or never be worn

What according to you is the future of fashion?

This is something you can't predict. I can predict what consumers want. They're more conscious about the clothes they're investing in and the storytelling. The biggest change is that brands and fashion houses will become storytellers its not just not about one or two collections. Designs will become more detailed and intimate as opposed to what's already available in the market.

What are your thoughts on Masaba's latest creations? Comment below and let us know.

