EXCLUSIVE: A total tomboy when I first came into the industry, I didn't know what mascara is: Pooja Hegde

In a candid chat, Pooja Hegde reveals the beauty secrets she swears by for flawless skin and hair, makeup hacks and more. Read on!

One of the leading actresses in the country, Pooja Hegde has several films in her kitty including Radhe Shyam, Cirkus, Thalapathy 65 and more. The humble actress is a household name today and she knows how to get people talking. Whether it is at the airport, on the red carpet or even while running errands, Pooja Hegde ensures she is well dressed and looks appropriate for the occasion. In a candid chat, the actress revealed how she ensures her skin looks flawless, the secret to her hair and makeup tips she picked up.

When it comes to her skincare routine, Hegde reveals that she is the laziest person on earth! "The only thing I do is, I make sure I take off my makeup before I go to sleep," she says about something she does diligently and credits this effort to an article that she read that said, "You age almost 10 years faster when you sleep with your makeup." That's scarred and stuck with her!

The Radhe Shyam actress also revealed that she has eczema, so she is constantly moisturising her skin. Over the years, Pooja said she's become more confident about her skin and prefers less makeup now. When she started out and applied a lot of makeup, Pooja constantly had people telling her she looked different on-screen and off but she says, "I wanted to be myself. I wanted to break free from these crutches of portraying somebody else and be perfect." Now, Pooja prefers to see skin texture and likes less makeup.

In her film Housefull, Pooja reveals that she barely had any makeup when she was playing a Rajkumari! "I just trusted the DOP that he would take care of lighting my face and stuff," says the actress who has now come to accept her skin with its flaws and imperfections.

When it comes to her hair, Pooja brings out her inner south-Indian. "There's nothing like a nice coconut oil massage for your scalp," says the advocate for the remedy who swayed away from this once she entered the business and got into fancy products. "After some time, I'm reading this article about how Victoria's Secret models are having a spoonful of virgin coconut oil first thing when they get up..." she says about something she always did!

Coming to makeup, the actress credits late makeup artist Subbu. Pooja revealed that she was a total tomboy when she first entered the industry. "I was that girl who didn't care about makeup, didn't apply it, didn't know what mascara is," and then she met Subbu who took her shopping for products!

To know more about Pooja's skin and hair secrets, watch the video below!

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: The BEST DRESSED leading ladies of the week

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×