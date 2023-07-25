150 Heartwarming Family Time Quotes to Cherish

In a fast-paced world filled with countless distractions, taking the time to bond with our loved ones is a precious and meaningful endeavor. Family time is a priceless treasure that allows us to create cherished memories, strengthen our bonds, and find solace in the company of those who matter the most. From laughter-filled gatherings to heartwarming conversations, these moments not only bring joy to our lives but also nurture the foundation of love, support, and understanding within our families. Here, we present a collection of inspiring family time quotes that celebrate the beauty of coming together, celebrating each other, and appreciating the invaluable gift of family bonds. These quotes will serve as a gentle reminder of the significance of time spent with family and inspire us to embrace every opportunity to strengthen the ties that bind us together.

What Is the Importance of Family Time?

Family time is like a magical glue that holds us all together! It's a chance to unplug from the hustle and bustle of life and connect with the people who love us unconditionally. Whether it's sharing stories over a meal, playing games together, or simply having a good laugh, these moments create unforgettable memories and reinforce the bonds that make our family strong. In this fast-paced world, family time provides a much-needed escape, a cozy haven where we feel loved, supported, and valued. So, let's cherish these moments with some beautiful family time quotes mentioned below, for in the warmth of family time, we find true happiness and everlasting love!

150 Family Time Quotes

Reading quotes about spending time with family encourages self-reflection, making us ponder on our own family dynamics and the moments we share. They might prompt us to make positive changes or appreciate the special moments we often take for granted. Check out some of the best ones below:

Beautiful Quotes About Family Time

Here are some sayings that will touch your feelings and sentiments about family and evoke emotions like love, tenderness, and nostalgia:

1. "In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony." - Friedrich Nietzsche

2. "Family time is sacred time and should be protected and respected." - Boyd K. Packer

3. "The happiest moments of my life have been the few which I have passed at home in the bosom of my family." - Thomas Jefferson

4. "In family life, be completely present." - Lao Tzu

5. "Family is not an important thing. It's everything." - Michael J. Fox

6. "The most important thing in the world is family and love." - John Wooden

7. "Family is the most important thing in the world." - Princess Diana

8. "Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life." - Albert Einstein

9. "The bond that links your true family is not one of blood but of respect and joy in each other's life." - Richard Bach

10. "Family is a unique gift that needs to be appreciated and treasured, even when they're driving you crazy. As much as they make you mad, interrupt you, annoy you, curse at you, try to control you, these are the people who know you the best and who love you." - Jenna Morasca

11. "A happy family is but an earlier heaven." - George Bernard Shaw

12. "The informality of family life is a blessed condition that allows us all to become our best while looking our worst." - Marge Kennedy

13. "Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten." - David Ogden Stiers

14. "The memories we make with our family are everything." - Candace Cameron Bure

15. "Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family." - Anthony Brandt

16. "A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it." - George A. Moore

17. “For me, family always comes first; I would do anything to protect them.” — Mark Wahlberg

18. “I think family is key, and if you have love for family, then you have love for others – and you have unity as a people.” — Marlon Wayans​​

19. “The family is the first essential cell of human society.” — Pope John XXIII

20. “Sunday, for me, is all about being home with the family with no plans.” — John Lasseter

21. “In family relationships love is really spelled t-i-m-e, time.”-Dieter F. Uchtdorf

23. “It is more important than ever to make our families the center of our lives and the top of our priorities.”- L. Tom Perry

24. “I love spending time with my friends and family. The simplest things in life give me the most pleasure: cooking a good meal, enjoying my friends.” — Cindy Morgan

25. “Children will not remember you for the material things you provided, but for the feeling that you cherished them.”- Richard L. Evans

26. “It’s all about the quality of life and finding a happy balance between work and friends and family.” — Philip Green

27. “The one thing that kept our family together was the music. The only thing that our family would share emotionally was to have our dad cry over something the kids did with music.” — Dennis Wilson

28. “No other success can compensate for failure in the home.”-David O. McKay

29. “Family is a life jacket in the stormy sea of life.” -J.K.Rowling

30. “When trouble comes, it’s your family that supports you.” — Guy Lafleur

32. “I don’t think quantity time is as special as quality time with your family.” — Reba McEntire

33. "Having family time to reflect on your day is the best."- Buddy Valastro

34. “Your family and your love must be cultivated like a garden. Time, effort, and imagination must be summoned constantly to keep any relationship flourishing and growing.” -Jim Rohn

36. “Work is work, but family is for life. That’s what really matters to me.” – Akshay Kumar

37. “Sunday, for me, is all about being home with the family with no plans.” – John Lasseterm Rohn

38. “Smile at each other, make time for each other in your family.” – Mother Teresa

40. “Making your spare time to look towards the precious things you have, the pastimes, and family makes life more satisfied and agreeable, as well as it will definitely help you in being more concentrated at work as well.” – Adam Green

Enjoying Time with Family Quotes

Here are a few family time quotes to help us overcome any roadblocks and be inspired to prioritize and enjoy family time despite our hectic schedules:

46. “It didn’t matter how big our house was; it mattered that there was love in it.” -Peter Buffett

47. "In the playground of life, family is the ultimate playmate." - Wes Fessler

48. “Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.” - Jane Howard

49. "Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city." - George Burns

50. “We may have our differences, but nothing’s more important than family.” - Coco

51. "A family is a place where minds come in contact with one another." - Buddha

53. “The greatest gift of family life is to be intimately acquainted with people you might never even introduce yourself to, had life not done it for you.” - Kendall Hailey

54. "I know all those words, but that sentence makes no sense to me.”-Matt Groening

55. "Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter." - Brad Henry

56. “Having a place to go is a home. Having someone to love is a family. Having both is a blessing.” – Donna Hedges

57. “Being part of a family means smiling for photos.” -Harry Morgan

58. “That's what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you're not so lovable.”- Deb Caletti

59. “It’s very important to prioritize. I know, for me, my family comes first. That makes every decision very easy.” — Jada Pinkett Smith

60. "The love of family and the admiration of friends are much more important than wealth and privilege." - Charles Kuralt

61. "The family is one of nature's masterpieces." - George Santayana

62. “In time of test, family is best.” – Burmese Proverb

63. “If the family were a boat, it would be a canoe that makes no progress unless everyone paddles." – Letty Cottin Pogrebin

64. “One day you will do things for me that you hate. That is what it means to be family.”-Jonathan Safran Foer

65. “I am blessed to have so many great things in my life – family, friends, and God. All will be in my thoughts daily.” –Lil’ Kim

66. “I have learned that to be with those I like is enough.”- Walt Whitman

67. “Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good.” -Romans 12:9

68. “Sticking with your family is what makes it a family.” -Mitch Albom

69. “If you are too busy to enjoy quality time with your family, then you need to re-evaluate your priorities.” – Dave Willis

70. “Most of us spend too much time on what is urgent and not enough time on what is important.” – Stephen Covey

71. “My family is everything. I am what I am thanks to my mother, my father, my brother, my sister… because they have given me everything. The education I have is thanks to them.” — Ronaldinho

72. “I’m a minimalist. I don’t really need much to enjoy a good holiday – just my family and the bare essentials.” — Jean Reno

73. “In today’s fast-paced world, it can be challenging to make time for your family. However, family is a strong value among many people.” – Ace McCloud

74. “Richard Branson advised that entrepreneurs should also take some time off from work and enjoy the company of their family or friends.” – Norbert Richards

75. “The ability of a family to work hand in hand and to successfully manage every event that takes their time on a daily basis is the key to a successful family.” – T.P. Stone

76. “Family and friends are hidden treasures, seek them and enjoy their riches.” – Wanda Hope Carter

77. "Spend some time this weekend on home improvement; improve your attitude toward your family."- Robert Foster Bennett

78. "If you want your children to turn out well, spend twice as much time with them and half as much money."- Abigail Van Buren

80. “Seeing the family is a very important part of my weekend.” — Susannah York

Priority Family Time Quotes

Quotes about prioritizing family time inspire us to make our loved ones a top priority in our lives. Here are some of the best ones:

81. "When everything goes to hell, the people who stand by you without flinching–they are your family." - Jim Butcher

83. "In every conceivable manner, the family is a link to our past, a bridge to our future." - Alex Haley

84. "I believe the world is one big family, and we need to help each other." - Jet Li

85. "No one have a perfect family, but mine is perfect for me."

86. -Beta Metani’ Marashi

89. “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” – Dr. Seuss

90. “You leave home to seek your fortune and, when you get it, you go home and share it with your family.” – Anita Baker

91. “Family life is the best method for achieving happiness in this world, and it is a clear pattern given to us from the Lord about what is to be in the next world.” – Spencer W. Kimbal

92. “You can have a happier family by Friday.In fact, you can have one by Wednesday… or even by the end of today! And it has everything to do with you.You can change your family’s world.” – Dr. Kevin Leman

93. "The family you come from isn't as important as the family you're going to have." - Ring Lardner

94. Our most basic instinct is not for survival but for family." - Paul Pearsall

95. "Dignity is not negotiable. Dignity is the honor of the family." - Vartan Gregorian

97. "The foundation of family—that's where it all begins for me." - Faith Hill

98. "The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family." - Lee Iacocca

99. “I sustain myself with the love of family.” – Maya Angelou

101. “I’ve always put my family first and that’s just the way it is.” – Jamie Lee Curtis

102. “My family really does come first. It always did and always will.” – Meryl Streep

103. “Home is where you are loved the most and act the worst.” – Marjorie Pay Hinckley

105. “My family comes first. Maybe that’s what makes me different from other guys.” – Bobby Darin

106. “Everyone needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home.” – Anthony Liccione

107. “Human being are the only creatures on earth that allow their children to come back home.” – Bill Cosby

108. “My family is my life, and everything else comes second as far as what’s important to me.” – Michael Imperioli“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” – Desmond Tutu

109. “Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it.” – Ann Brashares

110. Proverbs 11:29 “The one who troubles his family will inherit nothing, and the fool will be a servant to the wise person.” – Bible Quote

111. Think of your family today and every day thereafter, don’t let the busy world of today keep you from showing how much you love and appreciate your family.

112. Josiah“That’s what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you’re not so lovable.” – Deb Caletti

113. “Family is supposed to be our safe heaven. Very often, it’s the place where we find the deepest heartache.” – Iyanla Vanzant

114. "For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands." - Christina Rossetti

115. "My mother used to tell me that when push comes to shove, you always know who to turn to. That being a family isn't a social construct but an instinct." - Jodi Picoult

Love Being with Family Quotes

Love to be with family quotes highlight the emotional support and comfort that family provides. They emphasize the idea that family is a source of strength during both joyous and challenging times.

116. “Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.” – Lisa Weedn

117. "Family is the center of life, and that's all that matters." - Ellen DeGeneres

118. "My family is my life, and everything else comes second as far as what's important to me." - Michael Imperioli

119. My family is my strength and my weakness." - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

120. "The love of family and the admiration of friends are much more important than wealth and privilege." - Charles Kuralt

121.

124. “My family absolutely comes first, and I don’t mean that in a pollyanna way. It’s the focus of my life because it’s what makes me happy.” – Tracy Pollan

125. “If someone were to harm my family or a friend or somebody I love, I would eat them. I might end up in jail for 500 years, but I would eat them.” – Johnny Depp

126. “My priority is always the family and Victoria (Beckham) and I always ensure we are there for our children. We work hard but family comes first.” – David Beckham

127. “I was angry and frustrated until I started my own family and my first child was born. Until then I didn’t really appreciate life the way I should have, but fortunately I woke up.” – Johnny Depp

128. “Families are messy. Immortal families are eternally messy. Sometimes the best we can do is to remind each other that we’re related for better or for worse…and try to keep the maiming and killing to a minimum.” – Rick Riordon

129. “Unconditional love is loving your kids for who they are, not for what they do…it isn’t something you will achieve every minute of every day. But it is the thought we must hold in our hearts every day.” – Stephanie Marston

130. “My family is everything. I am what I am thanks to my mother, my father, my brother, my sister… because they have given me everything. The education I have is thanks to them.” – Ronaldinho

131. "Home isn't where you're from, it's where you find light when all grows dark." - Pierce Brown

132. "A family is a place where principles are hammered and honed on the anvil of everyday living." - Charles R. Swindoll

133. "I find the family the most mysterious and fascinating institution in the world." - Amos Oz

134. Families are the tie that reminds us of yesterday, provide strength and support today, and give us hope for tomorrow. – Bill Owens

135. “Family and God – that is what’s important. Money, cars, those are things that come and go.” — Fabrice Muamba

136. “What is important is family, friends, giving back to your community, and finding meaning in life.” — Adrian Grenier

137. “My family was my guide to my reality.” — Haywood Nelson

138. Self-discipline to eat right, to exercise, to spend quality time with your family, to get your work done, to relax, to go to bed on time, to avoid negative people and negativity in general, to control your thoughts, to do the right thing, etc.” – Melissa Eshleman

139. “I’m a lucky person because I’ve been loved a lot. I have a great family.” — Monica Bellucci

140. “My family is more important than my party.” — Zell Miller

141. “Without a family, man, alone in the world, trembles with the cold.” — Andre Maurois

142. “I don’t think quantity time is as special as quality time with your family.” — Reba McEntire

143. “When trouble comes, it’s your family that supports you.” — Guy Lafleur

144. "Family is the only way of life."-Bangambiki Habyarimana

145. “When you start about family, about lineage and ancestry, you are talking about every person on earth.” — Alex Haley

146. “Be a pillar of the family.” — Grace Kelly

147. “In every conceivable manner, the family is the link to our past, the bridge to our future.” — Alex Haley

148. "Your children get only one childhood. Make it memorable."- Regina Brett

149. “You can kiss your family and friends good-bye and put miles between you, but at the same time you carry them with you in your heart, your mind, your stomach, because you do not just live in a world but a world lives in you.” – Frederick Buechner

150. “I believe family first. Blood is thicker than water. I grew up like that, and I want to continue to keep that goal in my heart. Just family first! Just honesty, integrity, and respect. All of that. I live by the code of those things. If you do that you’ll be fine.” – Cory Hardrict

The aforementioned family time quotes illuminate the profound importance of being with our loved ones, where bonds are strengthened, and connections grow deeper with each passing day. Family time is indeed a treasured gift that we unwrap with joy, as it allows us to savor the warmth of togetherness and create memories that become the pillars of our lives. Within these fleeting moments, we find solace, support, and a sense of belonging, knowing that we are surrounded by those who love us unconditionally. So, always think of this time as an investment in happiness and as a place of love and belonging where we can genuinely be ourselves.

