From decadent chocolates to premium grooming kits, here’s a romantic guide to the best Valentine’s Day gifts

The season of love is right upon us! This means it is time to get your romantic glasses on and look for the best way to make every moment worth reminiscing! We all know that gifts play a huge part in our romantic lives and nothing can express our affection better than a gift given with utmost love. For all those of you who believe in this idea and are looking for ways to show your partner how much you love them, we have come up with a definitive guide to help you pick out the ultimate Valentine’s Day gifts .

Whether you are a diehard romantic who is planning to celebrate the entire Valentine’s week or an intimate person who prefers to keep things low-key yet special, our guide encompasses plenty of unique and smart gift ideas that are perfect for everyone. From grooming kits for Promise Day to sweet treats for Chocolate Day, these tokens of love we found on JioMart will keep you covered. Scroll ahead. Love in the air - Love is in the air but can your partner feel it yet? Well, not unless roses fill their senses with a mesmerizing fragrance. Instead of typical rose bouquets, you can opt for a jar of rose-scented candles on this Rose Day and make it incredibly memorable.

Dreamy proposals - Planning a surprise proposal in a beautifully decorated place? Set the scene with some accented fairy lights , scented candles, and DIY balloon arches. And no matter how big or small the space is, ensure that it is the most magical place on earth your partner walks into!

Chocolates forever - Chocolates are classics for a reason and there’s nothing more perfect than a box of decadent chocolates to express your love on Chocolate Day. Opt for a pack of gourmet hazelnut chocolates , a hamper of assorted dark chocolates, or chocolate pies with fruity fillings as your gift of choice.

Cuddle up - Nothing expresses love more intensely than a hug. For those of you who have been looking forward to this day, a soft teddy bear is the most adorable gift we have in mind. This Teddy Day, surprise your partner with a soft and cuddly teddy bear from JioMart.

A Gift of Promise- To make a meaningful promise with thoughtful gifts is indeed a romantic way to celebrate Promise Day. For instance, a premium grooming kit or a hair styling kit can be a promise to yourself and enables you to prioritize yourself first.

Gifts like a Hug - Looking for a unique Hug Day gift? Go for a pack of the yummiest hot chocolate mix! Like a hug in a mug, hot chocolate instantly uplifts the mood and feels immensely satisfying. Alternatively, if you have a date planned, wear the finest perfume to leave a lasting impression behind. Our best suggestions include a bottle of sandalwood perfume , rosemary and lavender perfume , and the floral country breeze perfume .

Sweet kisses - On the eve of Kiss Day, expect fast-paced heartbeats and butterflies in your stomach! But amidst all the excitement, do not forget to prep up your lips with a soothing and hydrating lip balm before applying a luxe satin-finish or matte-finish lipstick .