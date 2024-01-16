101 Funny Friendship Quotes to Make Your Bestie Go ROFL

Friends are the true treasure in our lives — be they childhood friends or workplace besties, they are the ones who always have your back, no matter what. And they are also the ones who joke about us and get away with it — after all, laughter is one thing that brings two people closer together! Funny friendship quotes reflect the meaningful bond that friends share — you can send these humorous friendship quotes to your pals and make their day brighter.

Also, you don’t need an occasion to share these hilarious friendship quotes with your pals and make them laugh, after all, they are your friends and you can be their source of joy at any time of the day. So whether they are going through a rough day or you just want to remind them how happy you feel in their presence — you can simply send one of these quotes and liven up their spirits. Scroll away to see the list of the best funny quotes for best friends!

Best Funny Friendship Quotes to Get Your Friends Laughing

1. “A best friend is someone who, when they don’t understand, they still understand.” — Nancy Werlin

2. “One good reason to only maintain a small circle of friends is that three out of four murders are committed by people who know the victim.” — George Carlin

Advertisement

3. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

4. “She’s my friend because we both know what it’s like to have people be jealous of us.” —Cher, Clueless

5. “It’s important to our friends to believe that we are unreservedly frank with them, and important to the friendship that we are not.” — Mignon McLaughlin

6. “I don’t like to commit myself about heaven and hell. You see, I have friends in both places.” — Mark Twain

7. “Best friend: the one that you can be mad at only for a short period of time because you have important stuff to tell them.” —Unknown

8. “I do not want people to be very agreeable, as it saves me the trouble of liking them a great deal.” — Jane Austen

9. “Real friendship is when your friend comes over to your house and then you both just take a nap.” — Unknown

10. “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” — Bernard Meltzer

11. “The imaginary friends I had as a kid dropped me because their friends thought I didn’t exist.” — Aaron Machado

12. “Do you think I’m crazy? You should see me with my best friend.” — Unknown

13. “Friendship is being there when someone’s feeling low and not being afraid to kick them.” — Randy K. Milholland

14. “Having those weird conversations with your friend and thinking “if anyone heard us, we’d be put in a mental hospital.” — Unknown

15. “Best friends don’t care if your house is clean. They care if you have wine.” —Unknown

16. “Knowledge cannot replace friendship. I’d rather be an idiot than lose you.” — Patrick, Spongebob Squarepants

17. “God made us best friends because he knew our moms couldn’t handle us as sisters.” — Unknown

18. “Friendship is so weird… You just pick a human you’ve met and you’re like ‘Yep, I like this one’ and you just do stuff with them.” — Unknown

19. “Friends give you a shoulder to cry on. But best friends are ready with a shovel to hurt the person that made you cry.” —Unknown

Advertisement

20. “We will always be friends until we’re old and senile. Then we will be new friends.” — Unknown

21. “I’m your best friend, and there isn’t anything you can do about it!” —Unknown

22. “Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway.” — Greg Tamblyn

23. “Best friends loan out DVDs knowing that they’ll never be seen again.” —Unknown

24. “The statistics on sanity are that one out of every four Americans is suffering from some form of mental illness. Think of your three best friends. If they’re OK, then it’s you.” — Rita Mae Brown

25. “Thank you for still being my friend, despite the fact that you are completely aware of every terrifying, raunchy, explicit detail of my life.” — Unknown

26. “I will text you 50 times in a row and feel no shame. You’re my friend, you literally signed up for this.” —Unknown

27. “Friendship is born at the moment when one man says to another, What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” — C.S. Lewis

28. “We’ve been friends for so long, I can’t remember which one of us is the bad influence.” — Unknown

29. “Every man should have a fair-sized cemetery in which to bury the faults of his friends.” — Henry Brooks Adams

30. “We are best friends. Always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up… after I finish laughing.” — Unknown

31. “Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected.” — Charles Lamb

32. “It’s not that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but it’s your best friends who are your diamonds.” — Gina Barreca

33. “Having those weird conversations with your friend and thinking ‘If anyone heard us, we’d be put in a mental hospital.” —Unknown

34. “It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like, ‘What about lunch?” — A. A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

35. “Best friends know how crazy you are and still choose to be seen with you in public” — Unknown

Best Short Funny Friendship Quotes

36. “We’ll always be friends because you match my level of crazy.” —Unknown

Advertisement

37. “To like and dislike the same things, that is what makes a solid friendship.” — Sallust

38. “Only your real friends will tell you when your face is dirty.” — Sicilian Proverb

39. “You and I are more than friends, we’re like a really small gang.” —Unknown

40. “The capacity for friendship is God’s way of apologizing for our families.” — Jay McInerney, The Last of the Savages

41. “Every normal person needs a crazy friend.” —Unknown

42. “Love is blind; friendship tries not to notice.” — Otto von Bismarck

43. “Never let your friends be lonely, disturb them all the time.” —Unknown

44. “True friends stab you in the front.” — Oscar Wilde

45. “Good friends don’t let you do stupid things… alone.” —Unknown

46. “It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” — Marlene Dietrich

47. “You find out who your real friends are when you’re involved in a scandal.” — Elizabeth Taylor

48. “You don’t have to be crazy to be my friend. I’ll train you.” —Unknown

49. “A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” — Elbert Hubbard

50. “Friends buy you food. Best friends eat your food.” — Unknown

51. “Me and my best friends can communicate with just facial expressions.” — Unknown

52. “The best mirror is an old friend.” — George Herbert

53. “My friends and I are crazy. That’s the only thing that keeps us sane.” — Matt Schucker

54. “I wish all the homes of my friends were connected to mine through a secret tunnel.” —Unknown

55. “Friend is someone to share the last cookie with.” — Cookie Monster, Sesame Street

56. “Friendship is like money, easier made than kept.” ― Samuel Butler

57. “Best friend isn’t a person; it’s a tier.” — Mindy Kaling

58. “Friends make you smile. Best friends make you giggle ’til you pee your pants.” — Terri Guillemets

59. “Talk between women friends is always therapy…” ― Jayne Anne Phillips

60. “Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.” — Bill Watterson

Funny Friendship Quotes for Long-distance Friends

Advertisement

61. “We live so far apart because the world just isn’t ready for that much awesomeness.” —Unknown

62. “‘Are we going to be friends forever?’ asked Piglet. ‘Even longer,’ Pooh answered.” ― A.A. Milne

63. “There are three faithful friends, an old wife, an old dog, and ready money.” ― Benjamin Franklin

64. “True friends, old friends, real friends – whatever you call them, you need them!” — Unknown

65. “I think we’ll be friends forever because we’re too lazy to find new friends.” —Unknown

66. “Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes.” – Henry David Thoreau

67. “You are my favorite notification.” —Unknown

68. “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” — Bernard Meltzer

69. “True friends are like diamonds: bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.” — Nicole Richie

70. “I love that our long-distance relationship can survive solely on sending each other picture messages.” —Unknown

71. “I don’t know what’s tighter: our jeans or our friendship.” — Unknown

72. “I’m jealous of the people who see you every day.” —Unknown

73. “I hope we’re friends until we die. Then I hope we stay ghost friends and walk through walls and scare the shit out of people.” — Unknown

74. “True friends fiercely debate issues and still walk away as friends.” ― Frank Sonnenberg

75. “If you think missing me is hard, you should try missing you.” —Unknown

76. “I value the friend who for me finds time on his calendar, but I cherish the friend who for me does not consult his calendar.” ― Robert Brault

Funny Friendship Quotes to Share on Social Media

77. “You are my best friend! Don’t you ever call anybody else that!” —Ilana, Broad City

78. “It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” — Marlene Dietrich

79. “Most of us don’t need a psychiatric therapist as much as a friend to be silly with.” ― Robert Brault

80. “Only a true friend would be that truly honest.” —Donkey, Shrek

Advertisement

81. “Real friends don’t get offended when you insult them. They smile and call you something even more offensive.” — Unknown

82. “A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.” —Irish Proverb

83. “Friends come and go, like the waves of the ocean, but the true ones stay. Like an octopus on your face.” — Unknown

84. “You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job.” ― Laurence J. Peter

85. “A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” —Arnold H. Glasgow

86. “A messy house is a must: it separates your true friends from other friends. Real friends are there to visit you, not your house!” — Jennifer Wilson

87. “A good friend knows all your best stories, a best friend has been there to live them with you.” —Unknown

88. “Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more.” —Unknown

89. “One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives.” — Euripides

90. “If you can survive 11 days in cramped quarters with a friend and come out laughing, your friendship is the real deal.” — Oprah Winfrey

91. “A good friend is a connection to life — a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world.” ― Lois Wyse

92. “Friendship is a wildly underrated medication.” —Anna Deavere Smith

93. “A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails.” — Donna Roberts

94. “Friends should be like books, few, but hand-selected.” — C.J. Langenhoven

95. “There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” — Jim Henson

Funny Friendship Quotes for Colleagues

96. “I never face Monday morning blues because of colleagues like you.” —Unknown

97. “Coworkers are like Christmas lights. They all hang together, but half of them don’t work, and the other half aren’t so bright.” —Unknown

Advertisement

98. "Music always sounds better on Friday." — Lou Brutus

99. “I’m so glad you work here so I have someone to talk to every day about quitting.” —Unknown

100. “I was an innocent being once. Then my best friend came along.” — Unknown

101. “I would totally hang out with you even if we weren’t paid.” —Unknown

Conclusion

Life would seriously be dull and boring without friends. They make us enjoy the little things in life and go through the big hurdles of life with ease. These funny friendship quotes can bring a smile to your best pal’s face and make them giggle. Whether it’s your long-distance friend or colleague, these funny appreciation quotes for friends will make them love you even more. After all, nothing’s better than sharing laughs with your friends — share these now and laugh out loud.

ALSO READ: 65+ Best Funny Jokes to Tell Your Friends to Make Them Laugh Uncontrollably