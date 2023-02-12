Here are the 7 most awesome ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day

A mental jog right before Valentine’s Day is inevitable! We have all been there and struggled hard to come up with the ideal Valentine’s Day plan. And in the pursuit of making it unique or impressive, we often tend to overlook certain simple acts of joy that actually mean a lot. So, here is a guide to celebrating Valentine’s Day that goes beyond a typical dinner date and a long drive. And to seal the day with lots of memories, we have also picked out gifts of love from JioMart that are equally endearing. Scroll ahead. From a lavish breakfast-in-bed to a rom-com movie marathon, this Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love in the dreamiest way ever! Here are plenty of things you can do on this day.

If the way to your partner’s heart goes through their stomach, then skip a fancy brunch and treat them to a sweet breakfast in bed. From waffles to pancakes, fresh fruits, and chocolates, you have infinite options to conjure up a delicious food platter. Trust us, this will make them fall in love with you all over again!

A movie marathon is so much fun on regular days, imagine doing it on Valentine’s! Make it extra special with tea lights, scented candles, a bowl of popcorn, and obviously a cup of hot chocolate! Fret not if you do not have all this equipment handy because, on the JioMart app, you can shop for an array of beautiful home decor items and even hot chocolate mix instantly.

Love starts with self-care and there’s no denying that. This Valentine’s Day, celebrate yourself with a self-pampering session. Take a relaxing hot bubble bath or go for a haircut. Or stay at home and engage in a therapeutic beauty or grooming session. And while you are planning it, do not forget to get these amazing styling kits from JioMart.

Take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about the old times by watching all your pictures from the day you started dating. Make a scrapbook with polaroids of the craziest and happiest memories. Nothing feels more satisfying than knowing that your partner remembers and celebrates every little detail of this relationship.

Okay, this might seem like a bit of effort but we bet it is going to raise those feel-good endorphins by the end! Do some outdoor exercise or activity together. Go for a jog or a cycling session. Take the opportunity to gift your partner a pair of sporty sneakers from JioMart that will motivate them more, maybe?

Dress up for a dreamy dance session at home. Put on that fancy Valentine’s Day outfit you shopped for on the JioMart app and style it with your fav lip shade and some accessories to round up the look! As you dance the night away, he will be head over heels in love with you, once again!

One of our all-time favorite ideas for Valentine’s Day is having a fun game night at home. Whether you are in the midst of a long-term relationship or in the beginning, playing board games from JioMart or a trivia quiz game with your partner is anything but boring. And it’s a nice, inexpensive way to make things exciting.