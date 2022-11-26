In today's era, Netflix n chill has become an exclusive part of dating and ranks in the list of other date ideas with your soulmate. It unquestionably is one of the most relaxing and comfy ways to spend quality time with your partner. Plus, a perfect movie date also involves loads of cuddling time and lesser expenses; oh not to forget, no dressing up - just you and your boyfriend in cute pajamas!

However, with thousands of movie options available across all the OTT platforms today, it, indeed, becomes a bit hectic to decide upon a movie that both you and your partner would enjoy. Worry not; we are here to your rescue. This article will list the top 15+ movies ranging from romcoms to horror films that you can watch with your boyfriend nestled away in the comfort of your home or his arms! Grab your popcorn and drinks, and let's start. Top 15+ Movies to Watch with Boyfriend On A Movie Date Best Movies to Watch with Your Boyfriend

1. Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Release Year: 2001 IMDb Rating: 8.8/10 Watch on: Amazon Prime Video LOTR is a fantasy movie series. It shows the journey of Frodo, who has to destroy the One ring before it reaches the wrong hands of Dark Lord Saurons. This Hollywood movie is full of fascinating twists and turns that will definitely give way to deep discussions with your partner! 2. Forrest Gump Release Year: 1994 IMDb Rating: 8.8/10 Watch on: Amazon Prime Video Forrest Gump is considered one of the best drama movies, with a subtle floating romance throughout. The film portrays the hardships of living and how it is always more promising when you do not give up. This concept makes it one of the best movies to watch with your boyfriend. Good Movies to Watch with your Boyfriend

3. Life Is Beautiful Release Year: 1997 IMDb Rating: 8.6/10 Watch on: Amazon Prime Video This heartwarming and gut-wrenching film will undoubtedly make you teary-eyed. The movie highlights the sacrifices that parents make to fight, survive, and keep their family safe in the Nazi concentration camp. Watch this movie with your boyfriend to add to the cuddling time on your movie night. 4. The Imitation Game Release Year: 2014 IMDb Rating: 8/10 Watch on: Amazon Prime Video This movie depicts the journey of Alan Turing. He is a clever cryptographer, who decodes the Nazi messages, but has a secret he cannot reveal. With the Germans terrorizing to ruin everything and the World War, how will Turing discover what he is supposed to be? Romantic Movies to Watch with Your Boyfriend

5. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind Release Year: 2004 IMDb Rating: 8.3/10 Watch on: Amazon Prime Video Breaking up with the love of your life seems daunting, especially when the hurt eats you with every passing second. Don't you at times wish that you could just hit a reset button? And how about wanting to delete your memories and starting over? Similar is the plot of this romantic Hollywood film. Live the journey of Joel and Clementine as they go through heartbreak, erased memories, and figure out their lives. Trust us, you will want to hug your boyfriend tightly for this one! 6. The Proposal Release Year: 2009 IMDb Rating: 6.7/10 Watch on: Disney+ The plot of this romantic movie is rather hilarious. To save herself from getting deported, Margaret Tate fakes her engagement with her assistant, Andrew. However, once she visits Andrew's family, she realizes that she was falling for him and cannot marry him by lying to his family. What happens next? Well, watch this romantic movie with your boyfriend to find out the climax! RomCom Movies to Watch with Your Boyfriend

7. The Princess Bride Release Year: 1987 IMDb Rating: 8/10 Watch on: Disney+ The gist of the story is a hero (or rather villain turned-hero, Dread Pirate Roberts) saving Buttercup, a damsel in distress. Okay, do not judge. We know it may sound a bit cheesy even for a romantic film. However, the evil Prince was hit by Karma, and Buttercup found her happily ever. After all - all is well that ends well! 8. Pretty Woman Release Year: 1990 IMDb Rating: 7.1/10 Watch on: Disney+ Edward is a workaholic and feels lost after his breakup. However, one lonely night he hires an appealing Hollywood prostitute, Vivian, to become his chauffeur and act like a married couple in a business meeting. The more time they spend together, the more he learns about her kind nature. But will her efficacious aura and charming smile win Edward's heart? Watch this rom-com movie with your boyfriend and feel the magic of love washing over you. Funny Movies to Watch with Your Boyfriend

9. Home Alone Release Year: 1990 IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 Watch on: Disney+ What better way to savor your movie date than by snuggling with your boyfriend and revisiting your childhood days?! And when it comes to childhood movies, Home Alone is definitely one of the most loved. From fun to drama to action to the importance of family, you get a dose of everything in this movie! 10. We’re The Millers Release Year: 1990 IMDb Rating: 7.1/10 Watch on: Netflix This is another comedy movie that we would highly recommend. The storyline revolves around David, who creates a fake family with a bunch of super misfits in order to calm the loan shark. His task is to smuggle marijuana from Mexico without suspicion. Watch his crazy journey full of twists, laughter, action, love, and hilarious nonsense! Horror/Scary Movies to Watch with Your Boyfriend You must be wondering why have we mentioned horror movies in this list. Well, won't you want to dive into your boyfriend's arms whenever the devil jump scares you?

11. The Conjuring Release Year: 2013 IMDb Rating: 7.5/10 Watch on: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video The Conjuring movie series is a real-life-based horror movie, taken from the true experiences of real-life-exorcists Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie is divided into multiple stories, each showcasing the horrific journey of Ed and Lorraine Warren as they try to solve paranormal cases. Dim the lights, put on the movie, and notice who gets scared the most! 12. 1920 Release Year: 2008 IMDb Rating: 6.4/10 Watch on: Disney+Hotstar The protagonist, Arjun, had to choose between Lisa, the woman he loves, and his religion. He chose his love. However, when the couple shifts to a new place because of Arjun's work, Lisa gets possessed by a malevolent spirit. The only way Arjun can save her is by putting his faith in God. Will he succeed? Watch this horror movie with your boyfriend, and be prepared for an epic horrifying night! Animated Movies to Watch with Your Boyfriend

13. Up Release Year: 2009 IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 Watch on: Disney+Hotstar Crazy, romantic, adventure-filled - these three words summarize the animated movie Up! The movie showcases the love of Carl and Ellie and how after her death, Carl sets on a dangerous adventure to fulfill his promise to Ellie. This animated film is nothing but a roller coaster of emotions. It will certainly make you cherish the presence of your boyfriend, making it a good movie to watch with him. 14. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Release Year: 1982 IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 Watch on: HBO Max E.T. is a Sci-Fi adventure movie that displays the friendship between E.T., an alien, and Elliot, a 10-year-old. The storyline revolves around how Elliot’s life becomes adventurous with the arrival of the E.T. This film is presumedly everyone's favorite and will surely make for an ideal date night with your boyfriend. Other Top Movies to Watch with Your Boyfriend