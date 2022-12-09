201 Catchy And Funny Nicknames for Brothers

A brother's love knows no boundary —he will tease you, irritate you, and make you angry, but he will be the one to listen to all your woes, give you his shoulder to cry upon, make you laugh, protect you, and be there for you always. It is a blessing to have a brother, and it's even more fun to give your brother cute and fun nicknames. So, if you are looking for a new nickname for your bro, we have got you covered. Here are some interesting nicknames for brothers. Cute Nicknames for Brother to Express Your Love to Him

1. Angel - For a brother who often comforts you. 2. Baby Bear - For a younger brother who is very sweet and naive. 3. Tickle Boo - If your brother is very ticklish, and you love irritating him by tickling him, then this is a great nickname for your brother. 4. Cutie Pie - For a brother who has cute looks. 5. Adorbs - This is one of the best nicknames for adorable brothers. 6. Mr. Stark - This is a great nickname for big brothers who are very interested in inventions. 7. Couch Potato - This is a fun nickname for your brother if he loves binge-watching movies and TV shows. 8. Sweety Pie - Does your brother have a sweet tooth and is always craving pies and chocolates? If yes, then you can give him his nickname. 9. Big Bear - This is one of the best nicknames for brothers who are older than their sisters and are very charming. 10. Bear Boo - This is one of the cutest nicknames for brothers. 11. Bratlee - This is a nickname for brothers who are spoiled. 12. Booger - This is for a brother who scares you. 13. Bro - This is one of the most common nicknames for a brother. 14. Broda - This is a longer version of the word Bro with a unique twist. 15. Bug Bunny - For a brother who always protects you, fights for you, and is ready to squelch his happiness for you. 16. Bud - A sweet nickname for your brother. 17. Johnvo - This is a blend of the famous character name 'Johnny Bravo', and is a great nickname for a brother who always ends up in funny situations with girls. 18. Captain - Nickname for brothers who are always seen leading others. 19. Chatterbox - For brothers who can't stop talking. 20. Cookie Lover - For a brother who loves cookies. 21. Pizza Monster - This is a great nickname for brothers who can't get enough pizzas. 22. Copycat - Does your brother copy everything or irritate you by imitating you? Give him this nickname! 23. Astro Boy - If he loves reading about space, and the universe. 24. ARMY - If he is a BTS fan 25. Cowboy - For brothers who have wanderlust. 26. Dobby - This is a cute nickname for a brother who is helpful, quirky, and big at heart. 27. Doodly-do - One who loves drawing and sketching. 28. Giggly Koo - One who laughs a lot. 29. Hobbit - For a brother who is short but clever. 30. Itsy-Bitsy - This is a cute nickname for a little brother. 31. Kiddie- A nickname for a younger brother. 32. Lil Broda - For short, little brother. 33. Minion - For a little brother who is super lovely but always creates chaos. 34. Cuchie Muffin - Loveliest brother. 35. Panda - For a brother who is cute and lazy. 36. Walnut - This is one of the best nicknames for a brother who acts very tough but has a gentle heart. 37. Pooh Bear - For a brother who reminds you of Pooh. 38. Rebel - If he doesn't like to follow any rule, and does whatever he likes. 39. Chandler - This is one of the best nicknames for big brothers who are goofy and love cracking jokes. 40. Scooby-Doo - This name is for a brother who gets afraid easily. 41. Shrimp - This is for a brother who has a lean body. 42. Lion - If he is courageous and bold. 43. Squirrel - Nickname for a brother who is little but energetic. 44. Snail - For a brother who does everything slowly. 45. Sunshine - For a brother who spreads positivity around and brightens up your mood. 46. Bruv - This is a British nickname for your brother. 47. Butterfingers - This is a great nickname for a clumsy brother. 48. Chief - For a brother who always takes charge of everything. 49. Sugar Candy - For a brother who always talks politely. 50. Doughboy- Nickname for a brother who is highly productive.

51. Emperor - If he loves ruling over everyone. 52. Dove - A sweet and gentle person. 53. Flaky - If he is eccentric and unpredictable. 54. Frodo - For a brother who is experienced in his profession. 55. Grumpy - This is one of the best nicknames for big brothers if he is grumpy like a grandpa. 56. Hero - For a brave-hearted brother. 57. Plumcake - For a brother who is chubby and cute. 58. Honey bee - For the sweetest brother ever. 59. Dolphin - For a brother who is cute and loves jumping around. 60. Howard - For a brother who always does brave things. 61. Junior - This is a cute nickname for a younger brother. 62. Bobby - For a chubby and cute brother 63. Homie - A pretty nickname for a brother who is a stay-at-home person 64. Mario - A name for those who love the popular video game Super Mario 65. Athlete - For the big brother who is into sports 68. Peaches - Cute nickname for brothers who bruise easily 69. Joey - For brothers who love eating and won't share their food with you 70. Cupid - This is a cool nickname for brothers who love setting people up 71. Zippy - If your brother is filled with energy all the time 72. Mini Me - If you love bossing your brother around and if you share traits with him, you can give him this nickname. 73. Elmo - This is one of the best nicknames for brothers when they act like little monsters. 74. Ape - Give this nickname to your brother, who has savage replies up his sleeves always. 75. Sherlock Holmes - If he gets suspicious of everything and sees mystery all around him. 76. Cry Baby - For a little brother who makes a fuss over everything and cries all the time. 77. Geek - If he studies all the time 78. Sasquatch - For a hairy Brother 79. Hermit - When he loves spending time alone 80. Zombie - For a brother who feels sluggish all the time 81. Poppet- A cute nickname for brother 82. Miser - For a brother who doesn't lend you any money 83. Pumpkin - For a brother who is playful 85. Snoopy Boo - For a brother who loves snooping around 86. Tatter Tale - If he spills the beans always 87. Troublemaker - For a brother who loves to irritate you 88. Wiggly Bear - For a younger brother who loves to wiggle 89. Zippy - If he is full of energy always 90. Amigo - This is one of the best nicknames for brothers who are like a friend to you 91. Beardy - If he has a beard 92. Weirdo - If he acts weird all the time 93. Biggie - If he is a huge, muscular man 94. Blush - For the one who blushes easily, and his cheeks get red. 95. Cheese - This is one of the funniest nicknames for a brother who stinks 96. Sharkie - If he loves playing video games all the time 97. Derp - If he ends up doing silly things all the time 98. Diablo - Call your bro a devil in Spanish with this word 99. Sir Farts-a-lot - If he farts a lot 100. Caveman – If he loves staying indoors and doesn't have a lot of demands.

101. Thug - This is one of the best nicknames for a brother who is a fighter 102. Hulk – For a brother who loses his calm too quickly 103. Joker – If he tells a lot of jokes and/or makes funny faces 104. Mr. Scrooge – If he is a miser and doesn't share his stuff 105. Mr. Bean – If he loves cracking jokes 106. Mushy Koo – For a brother who has cute chubby cheeks that you can squish all day long 107. Nutella – For a brother who talks as sweet as tasty Nutella 108. Yolo - If he speaks a lot in text languages 109. Popeye – If he loves eating spinach 110. Granite – For a brother who doesn't show his emotions easily 111. Mighty Hoo – This is a great nickname for a brother who is tall, well-built, and acts tough 112. Witty - For a brother who has witty replies ready with him always 113. Bobo- A brother who acts like a fool always 114. Nemo - A sweet nickname 115. Meatball - A lovely nickname for brothers 116. Alpha - The beginner 117. Baby Bunny - Your little buddy 118. Bee - A brother who talks continuously 119. Big bull - If he has a huge personality 120. Bobby - Adorable name for a younger brother 121. Boomer - If he is popular 122. Brainy - If he is intellectual 123. Bruh - For a super-duper cool brother 124. Chirpy - For a brother who can't quit chatting 125. Cuddles - If he loves hugging you 126. Curly - For a brother who has curly hair 127. Dare Devil - This is one of the best nicknames for brothers who love going on an adventure 128. Doofus - If he does foolish things 129. Elf - Nickname for a little brother who is reliable 130. Ethel - For a brother who loves inventing things 131. Brozat - If he is into music 132. Cherub - Who is old-school 133. Half Pint - For a brother who is short 134. Knuckles - Who loves to fight as a sidekick 135. Little Soldier - For a younger brother who is always keen to protect you 136. Milky - If he has pasty and pale skin 137. Nacho - For a brother who is noisy 138. Mickey-Mouse - For a cute, bubbly, and protective brother 139. Babykins- Sweet nickname for a baby brother 140. Bean - Tiny 141. Black Sheep - For a brother who doesn't get favored in the family 142. Blueberry - Who loves eating berries 143. Brobama- For a brother who acts humorous always 144. Brosef - If he is a great brother 145. Bruth -This is one of the best nicknames for brothers who are violent 146. Buster - If he backs out at the last moment 147. Cherup - A cute nickname for a bro 148. Combo - For a brother who proficiently does multitasking 149. Darling Bro - For the best brother in the world 150. Fam - This is one of the coolest nicknames for a brother

151. Gringo - For a brother who is a great speaker 152. Honey Punch - For a darling brother 152. Moofy - For a brother who makes you proud all the time 153. Noodles Doo - For a brother who has curly hair 154. Avenger - Who loves taking revenge 155. Bambino - For a younger brother 156. Blossom - One who smells really good 157. Burger Boy - If he is cute and chubby 158. Buttons - If he is small and sweet 159. Comic Buff - For a brother who loves reading comics 160. Cyclops - A great nickname for a brother who is savage 161. Derp - For a brother who is always caught up doing stupid things 162. Night Owl - For a brother who sleeps all night round 163. Eye Candy - If he cares about everyone 164. Fozzie - For a brother who loves babbling 165. Gamer - If he plays games all the time 166. Jelly Bean - For a brother who escapes easily from every situation 167. Kit Kat- A sweet, caring, and protective brother 168. Lazy lad - Who doesn't want to do anything 169. Little Boss - For a brother who is younger than you but still bosses you around 170. Little Prince - For a brother who is loved and pampered by all 171. Lucky Charmer - For a brother who is lucky for you and your family 172. Matrix - For a brother who loves socializing with others 173. Hyung – This is a Korean word used for older brother 175. Oddy - For a brother who stands out in the crowd 176. Ollie - This is one of the cutest nicknames for brothers who love jumping around 177. Hermano - A Spanish word for brother 178. Bror - A Swedish word for the elder brother 179. Dongsaeng - Korean word for a younger brother 180. Pebbles - Sweet nickname for a brother who creates fuss around and makes a lot of noise 181. Bhai - A Hindi word for brother 182. Chef - If he cooks well 183. Buttery - One who convinces others well 184. Pookie - One who makes lame excuses for everything 185. Rainbow - One who fills others' life with colors 186. Roadie - One who is hyperactive all the time 187. Sharteeth - One who has sharp teeth 188. Yoyo - One who is fickle-minded 189. Shaqiq - Arabic word for brother 190. Star - If he shines everywhere he goes

191. Twinkle - For a brother who brings life and sparkle to everything 192. Ferry Bull - One who is ready to fight everything 193. Flash - One who runs really fast 194. Bruder - a German word for brother 195. Fratello - the Italian word for brother 196. Beat Box - One who loves rapping and beatboxing 197. Frater - Latin word for brother 198. Egg Head - This is one of the best nicknames for brothers who are smart 199. Flash - One who runs really fast 200. Scribbler - One who writes fast 201. Sweeto - If he is super-duper sweet Conclusion This was a list of the best nicknames for brothers. You can give any of these nicknames to your brother based on their likes, dislikes, and personality. Make them laugh or irritate them with these nicknames, but do not go overboard or offend them.

ALSO READ: Top 28 funny nicknames for friends to lighten up the mood