Now buy custom-made jewellery for your tiny tots

Gifting jewellery to children has been an integral part of Indian culture for ages. When a baby is born in a family, the grandparents and relatives mostly gift gold jewellery to the newborn. Jewellery gifting is made to last and can be upgraded according to the trends and it does not wear out like other gifts, making it the perfect gift for children. Taking further the trend from the West, baby gifting has been a great way of securing one’s future by giving the children an asset of gold and diamond. And making this space of jewellery gifting more exciting is the brand Rajasi Jindal, founded by Ms Rajasi Jindal in 2017.

The brand makes children's jewellery using certified precious metals such as silver and gold. Rajasi Jindal jewellery can be worn by infants too. Special care is taken to make the products children-friendly. Safety is their top priority and thus each and every design is curated keeping in mind that there are no sharp or pointed edges. All their pieces are hypoallergenic. Mostly close relatives like grandparents, aunties and parents want to gift their beloved children and they all want something unique, so the brand is known to make multiple unique pieces of jewellery for the same child, and yet all their pieces are different. The brand also allows their customer to choose the piece as per their budget, so they can customize their jewellery in silver or gold.

Sharing her journey in this unique space Rajasi revealed, “Kids jewellery happened to me naturally while I was pursuing my jewellery designing course. I used to make all types of designs but found elephants and ducks to be my favorite. I later did my market research and found an opportunity in children's jewellery. There’s so much creativity, customization and variety in almost everything related to children except jewellery. So, I thought this would be an interesting space to be in. And Yes, why not Kids’ Jewellery.”

Since then the brand has not looked back. They curate each piece with utmost care and creativity. Each piece undergoes many stages such as designing, moulding, colouring, polishing, and hallmarking, and it takes 5-7 working days to complete a piece. A lot of research has gone into the design and size of each piece. For newborns, they keep the motifs between 5-7mm, while for little bigger children the size is 10-15mm. Their products include pendants, bangles, bracelets, earrings, kurta buttons and lapels. There are special editions inspired by popular comic characters like the Po the Panda series, Being Pink Bunny series and more.

Sharing her insights on the latest jewellery gifting trends, Rajasi says, “Nazariyas are our most popular pieces. There’s a tradition of gifting Nazariyas to newborns, it’s believed that they protect the kid from all negativity. And we specialize in super cute Nazariyas!” The brand - Rajasi Jindal believes every child is their Star Customer and they take that extra effort to curate something very special for each of their clients. They have a unique policy of free lifetime repair keeping in mind how naughty kids can be, and the jewellery might need minor repair once in a while.

Talking about the vision of the brand, Rajasi says, “My vision is to make the brand a household name in the children's jewellery genre. We plan to make Nazariyas for all age groups, and expand our brand to the teenage group as well.”