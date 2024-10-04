70+ Endearing Sunshine Quotes to Get Your Daily Dose of Positivity

After cloudy days, if there’s one thing that brings a burst of energy in everyone’s spirits is the sun. Yes, sunshine evokes positivity and it’s been proven by research that being in the sun can calm one’s mood and promote relaxation ( 1 ). Since life is a journey with ups and downs, it’s obvious that when we are hit by sadness, we all need someone or something to brighten up our mood. This is the time when you can talk to a loved one, indulge in hobbies, or keep yourself busy to keep gloominess away. Another thing that can help you fill the void in your heart and feel better is reading sunshine quotes.

Yes, these quotes about sunshine are the epitome of positivity and can evoke enthusiasm in you, helping you find a silver lining even in worse situations. But hey, don’t get us wrong, these sunshine ray quotes are not only about finding happiness in distressing situations. They are also about getting your daily dose of positivity! If you love to start your day by opening your curtains and letting sunlight in for a tranquil experience, reading these positive sunshine quotes will help you feel energetic, too. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at these beautiful sunshine quotes:



Happy Sunshine Quotes to Start Your Day with a Smile

1. "Keep your face always toward the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you." — Walt Whitman

2. “The joy of life comes from our encounters with new experiences, and hence there is no greater joy than to have an endlessly changing horizon, for each day to have a new and different sun.” — Christopher McCandless

3. “Let the morning sun be your guiding light today.” — Unknown

4. “Some days you just have to create your own sunshine.” — Sam Sundquist

5. “Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” — Anthony J. D'Angelo

6. “There's nothing sweeter than the sun's caress.” — Unknown

7. "Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather." — John Ruskin

8. “I can feel a sunshine stealing into my soul and making it all summer, and every thorn, a rose.” — Emily Dickinson

9. “Anyone’s life truly lived consists of work, sunshine, exercise, soap, plenty of fresh air, and a happy contented spirit.” — Lillie Langtry

10. “Those who bring sunshine into the lives of others cannot keep it from themselves.” — James M. Barrie

Inspirational Quotes About Sunshine

11. "Far away there in the sunshine are my highest aspirations. I may not reach them, but I can look up and see their beauty, believe in them, and try to follow where they lead." — Louisa May Alcott

12. “Every sunrise brings a new chance to shine bright.” — Unknown

13. “Change, like sunshine, can be a friend or a foe, a blessing or a curse, a dawn or a dusk.” — William Arthur Ward

14. “When you do something beautiful and nobody noticed, do not be sad. For the sun, every morning is a beautiful spectacle and yet most of the audience still sleeps. — John Lennon

15. “Life is a pure flame, and we live by an invisible Sun within us.” — Thomas Browne

16. "Far away there in the sunshine are my highest aspirations. I may not reach them, but I can look up and see their beauty, believe in them, and try to follow where they lead." — Louisa May Alcott

17. “If you want a place in the sun, you’ve got to put up with a few blisters.” — Abigail Van Buren

18. "If you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm." — Frank Lane

Funny Sunshine Quotes

19. "Some sunshine is good for the soul, but I always make sure I wear a big hat." — Miranda Kerr

20. “Sunshine: the only thing brighter than my future.” — Unknown

21. “If you can dance like raindrops, there will always be sunshine.” — Curtis Tyrone Jones

22. “Sunshine so bright, it needs sunglasses just like me.” — Unknown

23. “A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.” — Steve Martin

24. “I’m like Elsa, but instead of letting it go, I’m holding onto this sunshine for dear life.” — Unknown

25. “I’ve got 99 problems, but a lack of sunshine ain’t one!” — Unknown

26. “I’m not lazy; I’m in energy-saving mode until the sun comes out.” — Unknown

27. “The two basic items necessary to sustain life are sunshine and coconut milk.” — Dustin Hoffman

28. “Whisky is liquid sunshine.” ― George Bernard Shaw

Cute Sunshine Quotes

29. "Laughter is a sunbeam of the soul." — Thomas Mann

30. “There’s nothing like a sunny morning to brighten up your mood.” — Unknown

31. “Sunny skies make happy hearts.” — Unknown

32. "Some people are so much sunshine to the square inch." — Walt Whitman

33. "O, Sunshine! The most precious gold to be found on earth." — Roman Payne

34. "Just living is not enough... One must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower." — Hans Christian Andersen

35. “A good laugh is sunshine in the house.” — William Makepeace Thackeray

36. “The sun still shines, even when it’s hiding.” — Winnie The Pooh

37. “A compliment is verbal sunshine.” — Robert Orben

38. "Today, give a stranger one of your smiles. It might be the only sunshine he sees all day." — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

39. “Sunshine cannot bleach the snow, Nor time unmake what poets know.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Quotes About Love And Sunshine

40. "A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love." — Max Müller

41. “Henceforth I will look upon all things with love and I will be born again. I will love the sun for it warms my bones; yet I will love the rain for it cleanses my spirit.” — Og Mandino

42. “Friendship is like a ray of sunshine.” — Unknown

43. “The friend in my adversity I shall always cherish most. I can better trust those who helped to relieve the gloom of my dark hours than those who are so ready to enjoy with me the sunshine of my prosperity.” — Ulysses S. Grant

44. “Peoples are made of hate and of love, and more of hate than love. But love, like the sun that it is, sets afire and melts everything.” — José Martí

45. "Love comforteth like sunshine after rain." — William Shakespeare

46. “Nobody needs a smile so much as the one who has none to give. So get used to smiling heart-warming smiles, and you will spread sunshine in a sometimes dreary world.” — Lawrence G. Lovasik

47. “But, soft! what light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.” — William Shakespeare, Romeo & Juliet

48. “Know you not that you are my sun by day, and my star by night? By my faith! I was in deepest darkness till you appeared and illuminated all.” — Alexandre Dumas

49. “To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” — David Viscott

50. “But friendship is precious, not only in the shade, but in the sunshine of life, and thanks to a benevolent arrangement the greater part of life is sunshine.” — Thomas Jefferson

Short Quotes About Sunshine

51. “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.” — Victor Hugo

52. "I'm 100 percent sunshine." — Lil Yachty

53. "Look at the sunny side of everything." — Christian D. Larson

54. “It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine.” — Eeyore

55. “O, Sunlight! The most precious gold to be found on Earth." — Roman Payne

56. Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” — Maya Angelou

57. “Sunshine is a welcome thing. It brings a lot of brightness.” — Jimmie Davis

58. “What sunshine is to flowers, smiles are to humanity.” — Joseph Addison

59. “Graciousness is like the sun shining through trees.” — Unknown

60. “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” — Helen Keller

Positive Sunshine Quotes

61. “If you spend your whole life waiting for the storm, you'll never enjoy the sunshine.” — Morris West

62. "The Sun. The bright Sun, that brings back, not light alone, but new life, and hope, and freshness to man — burst upon the crowded city in clear and radiant glory." — Charles Dickens

63. "Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine." — Jack Ma

64. “Anyone can do his work, however hard, for one day. Anyone can live sweetly, patiently, lovingly, purely, till the sun goes down. And this is all that life really means.” — Dale Carnegie

65. “Kindness is the sunshine in which virtue grows.” — Robert Green Ingersoll

66. "May sunshine surround you each new day. And may smiles and love never be far away." — Catherine Pulsifer

67. "Don't let the shadows of yesterday spoil the sunshine of tomorrow. Live for today." — Nandina Morris

68. “I don’t believe in aging. I believe in forever altering one’s aspect to the sun. Hence my optimism.” — Virginia Woolf

69. “Far away there in the sunshine are my highest aspirations. I may not reach them, but I can look up and see their beauty, believe in them, and try to follow where they lead.” — Louisa May Alcott

Deep Quotes About Sunshine

70. “For her everything was red, orange, gold-red from the sun on the closed eyes, and it all was that color, all of it, the filling, the possessing, the having, all of that color, all in a blindness of that color.” — Ernest Hemingway

71. “I can feel a sunshine stealing into my soul and making it all summer, and every thorn, a rose.” — Emily Dickinson

72. “Any patch of sunlight in a wood will show you something about the sun which you could never get from reading books on astronomy.” — C.S. Lewis

73. “Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t going away.” — Elvis Presley

74. “There’s no peace like the peace of an inner courtyard on a sunny day.” — Yann Martel

75. “It is the artist’s business to create sunshine when the sun fails.” — Romain Rolland

76. "It is eternity now. I am in the midst of it. It is about me and the sunshine." — Richard Jefferies

77. “Every genuine work of art has as much reason for being as the earth and the sun.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

78. “I was rich, if not in money, in sunny hours and summer days.” — Henry David Thoreau

79. “I believe in Liberty for all men: the space to stretch their arms and their souls, the right to breathe and the right to vote, the freedom to choose their friends, enjoy the sunshine, and ride on the railroads, uncursed by color; thinking, dreaming, working as they will in a kingdom of beauty and love.” — W. E. B. Du Bois

Sunshine quotes offer a ray of hope to those dealing with challenges. On the other hand, these beautiful quotes also provide positivity and help people feel upbeat. You can bookmark these quotes to uplift your spirits and brighten your day or even share these on Instagram to lend some positivity to your friends and loved ones as well. Just as sunshine makes everything look bright, these quotes will also make everything look easy to you!

