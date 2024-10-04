70+ Endearing Sunshine Quotes to Get Your Daily Dose of Positivity
Feel a burst of energy kicking in your body and stay upbeat with our collection of the best sunshine quotes. From funny to deep, you’ll find them all here!
After cloudy days, if there’s one thing that brings a burst of energy in everyone’s spirits is the sun. Yes, sunshine evokes positivity and it’s been proven by research that being in the sun can calm one’s mood and promote relaxation (1). Since life is a journey with ups and downs, it’s obvious that when we are hit by sadness, we all need someone or something to brighten up our mood. This is the time when you can talk to a loved one, indulge in hobbies, or keep yourself busy to keep gloominess away. Another thing that can help you fill the void in your heart and feel better is reading sunshine quotes.
Yes, these quotes about sunshine are the epitome of positivity and can evoke enthusiasm in you, helping you find a silver lining even in worse situations. But hey, don’t get us wrong, these sunshine ray quotes are not only about finding happiness in distressing situations. They are also about getting your daily dose of positivity! If you love to start your day by opening your curtains and letting sunlight in for a tranquil experience, reading these positive sunshine quotes will help you feel energetic, too. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at these beautiful sunshine quotes:
Happy Sunshine Quotes to Start Your Day with a Smile
1. "Keep your face always toward the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you." — Walt Whitman
2. “The joy of life comes from our encounters with new experiences, and hence there is no greater joy than to have an endlessly changing horizon, for each day to have a new and different sun.” — Christopher McCandless
3. “Let the morning sun be your guiding light today.” — Unknown
4. “Some days you just have to create your own sunshine.” — Sam Sundquist
5. “Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” — Anthony J. D'Angelo
6. “There's nothing sweeter than the sun's caress.” — Unknown
7. "Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather." — John Ruskin
8. “I can feel a sunshine stealing into my soul and making it all summer, and every thorn, a rose.” — Emily Dickinson
9. “Anyone’s life truly lived consists of work, sunshine, exercise, soap, plenty of fresh air, and a happy contented spirit.” — Lillie Langtry
10. “Those who bring sunshine into the lives of others cannot keep it from themselves.” — James M. Barrie
Inspirational Quotes About Sunshine
11. "Far away there in the sunshine are my highest aspirations. I may not reach them, but I can look up and see their beauty, believe in them, and try to follow where they lead." — Louisa May Alcott
12. “Every sunrise brings a new chance to shine bright.” — Unknown
13. “Change, like sunshine, can be a friend or a foe, a blessing or a curse, a dawn or a dusk.” — William Arthur Ward
14. “When you do something beautiful and nobody noticed, do not be sad. For the sun, every morning is a beautiful spectacle and yet most of the audience still sleeps. — John Lennon
15. “Life is a pure flame, and we live by an invisible Sun within us.” — Thomas Browne
17. “If you want a place in the sun, you’ve got to put up with a few blisters.” — Abigail Van Buren
18. "If you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm." — Frank Lane
Funny Sunshine Quotes
19. "Some sunshine is good for the soul, but I always make sure I wear a big hat." — Miranda Kerr
20. “Sunshine: the only thing brighter than my future.” — Unknown
21. “If you can dance like raindrops, there will always be sunshine.” — Curtis Tyrone Jones
22. “Sunshine so bright, it needs sunglasses just like me.” — Unknown
23. “A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.” — Steve Martin
24. “I’m like Elsa, but instead of letting it go, I’m holding onto this sunshine for dear life.” — Unknown
25. “I’ve got 99 problems, but a lack of sunshine ain’t one!” — Unknown
26. “I’m not lazy; I’m in energy-saving mode until the sun comes out.” — Unknown
27. “The two basic items necessary to sustain life are sunshine and coconut milk.” — Dustin Hoffman
28. “Whisky is liquid sunshine.” ― George Bernard Shaw
Cute Sunshine Quotes
29. "Laughter is a sunbeam of the soul." — Thomas Mann
30. “There’s nothing like a sunny morning to brighten up your mood.” — Unknown
31. “Sunny skies make happy hearts.” — Unknown
32. "Some people are so much sunshine to the square inch." — Walt Whitman
33. "O, Sunshine! The most precious gold to be found on earth." — Roman Payne
34. "Just living is not enough... One must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower." — Hans Christian Andersen
35. “A good laugh is sunshine in the house.” — William Makepeace Thackeray
36. “The sun still shines, even when it’s hiding.” — Winnie The Pooh
37. “A compliment is verbal sunshine.” — Robert Orben
38. "Today, give a stranger one of your smiles. It might be the only sunshine he sees all day." — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
39. “Sunshine cannot bleach the snow, Nor time unmake what poets know.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Quotes About Love And Sunshine
40. "A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love." — Max Müller
41. “Henceforth I will look upon all things with love and I will be born again. I will love the sun for it warms my bones; yet I will love the rain for it cleanses my spirit.” — Og Mandino
42. “Friendship is like a ray of sunshine.” — Unknown
43. “The friend in my adversity I shall always cherish most. I can better trust those who helped to relieve the gloom of my dark hours than those who are so ready to enjoy with me the sunshine of my prosperity.” — Ulysses S. Grant
44. “Peoples are made of hate and of love, and more of hate than love. But love, like the sun that it is, sets afire and melts everything.” — José Martí
45. "Love comforteth like sunshine after rain." — William Shakespeare
46. “Nobody needs a smile so much as the one who has none to give. So get used to smiling heart-warming smiles, and you will spread sunshine in a sometimes dreary world.” — Lawrence G. Lovasik
47. “But, soft! what light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.” — William Shakespeare, Romeo & Juliet
48. “Know you not that you are my sun by day, and my star by night? By my faith! I was in deepest darkness till you appeared and illuminated all.” — Alexandre Dumas
49. “To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” — David Viscott
50. “But friendship is precious, not only in the shade, but in the sunshine of life, and thanks to a benevolent arrangement the greater part of life is sunshine.” — Thomas Jefferson
Short Quotes About Sunshine
51. “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.” — Victor Hugo
52. "I'm 100 percent sunshine." — Lil Yachty
53. "Look at the sunny side of everything." — Christian D. Larson
54. “It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine.” — Eeyore
55. “O, Sunlight! The most precious gold to be found on Earth." — Roman Payne
56. Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” — Maya Angelou
57. “Sunshine is a welcome thing. It brings a lot of brightness.” — Jimmie Davis
58. “What sunshine is to flowers, smiles are to humanity.” — Joseph Addison
59. “Graciousness is like the sun shining through trees.” — Unknown
60. “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” — Helen Keller
Positive Sunshine Quotes
61. “If you spend your whole life waiting for the storm, you'll never enjoy the sunshine.” — Morris West
62. "The Sun. The bright Sun, that brings back, not light alone, but new life, and hope, and freshness to man — burst upon the crowded city in clear and radiant glory." — Charles Dickens
63. "Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine." — Jack Ma
64. “Anyone can do his work, however hard, for one day. Anyone can live sweetly, patiently, lovingly, purely, till the sun goes down. And this is all that life really means.” — Dale Carnegie
65. “Kindness is the sunshine in which virtue grows.” — Robert Green Ingersoll
66. "May sunshine surround you each new day. And may smiles and love never be far away." — Catherine Pulsifer
67. "Don't let the shadows of yesterday spoil the sunshine of tomorrow. Live for today." — Nandina Morris
68. “I don’t believe in aging. I believe in forever altering one’s aspect to the sun. Hence my optimism.” — Virginia Woolf
Deep Quotes About Sunshine
70. “For her everything was red, orange, gold-red from the sun on the closed eyes, and it all was that color, all of it, the filling, the possessing, the having, all of that color, all in a blindness of that color.” — Ernest Hemingway
71. “I can feel a sunshine stealing into my soul and making it all summer, and every thorn, a rose.” — Emily Dickinson
72. “Any patch of sunlight in a wood will show you something about the sun which you could never get from reading books on astronomy.” — C.S. Lewis
73. “Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t going away.” — Elvis Presley
74. “There’s no peace like the peace of an inner courtyard on a sunny day.” — Yann Martel
75. “It is the artist’s business to create sunshine when the sun fails.” — Romain Rolland
76. "It is eternity now. I am in the midst of it. It is about me and the sunshine." — Richard Jefferies
77. “Every genuine work of art has as much reason for being as the earth and the sun.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
78. “I was rich, if not in money, in sunny hours and summer days.” — Henry David Thoreau
79. “I believe in Liberty for all men: the space to stretch their arms and their souls, the right to breathe and the right to vote, the freedom to choose their friends, enjoy the sunshine, and ride on the railroads, uncursed by color; thinking, dreaming, working as they will in a kingdom of beauty and love.” — W. E. B. Du Bois
Sunshine quotes offer a ray of hope to those dealing with challenges. On the other hand, these beautiful quotes also provide positivity and help people feel upbeat. You can bookmark these quotes to uplift your spirits and brighten your day or even share these on Instagram to lend some positivity to your friends and loved ones as well. Just as sunshine makes everything look bright, these quotes will also make everything look easy to you!
