Kevin Durant and Liz Cambage's photo goes viral: Are the basketball stars dating?

A recent photo of Australian basketball star Liz Cambage and NBA icon Kevin Durant has gone viral, sparking widespread speculation about a possible relationship between the athletes. Cambage shared the image on her Instagram Story, showing herself and Durant standing close together in a VIP area during a recent Drake concert in the United States. The photo quickly grabbed the attention of fans, sports blogs, and entertainment outlets.

The viral Instagram story that started it all

In the Instagram Story, Cambage and Durant appeared relaxed and smiling. Cambage, known for her 6-foot-8 frame, wore a sleek black outfit, while Durant opted for casual streetwear. The simple post sparked excitement across social media, with followers taking screenshots and sharing them widely.

Memes and jokes also began circulating, including one claiming, “That kid is gonna be a 7′5 Michael Jordan.” Fans speculated about a romantic connection, while others suggested the post could have been playful or promotional.

Within hours, the image spread across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, earning millions of impressions. Popular hashtags such as #LizaCambage, #KevinDurant, and #CambageDurant trended online. Some posts paired the screenshot with clips from the Drake concert, showing both athletes among a crowd of celebrities.

Here’s what we know about their relationship

As of now, neither Cambage nor Durant has commented on the speculation. No credible media outlets have confirmed that the two are romantically involved. While the image fueled fan curiosity, there is no verified evidence to suggest a romantic link between them.

About Liz Cambage and Kevin Durant

Elizabeth 'Liz' Cambage is a prominent figure in women’s basketball. She tied the WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points in 2018 and has won multiple medals with the Australian Opals, including bronze at the 2012 Olympics and silver at the 2018 FIBA World Cup, as per IBT.

Currently playing for Sichuan Yuanda in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA), Cambage led the team to a championship in 2024 and re-signed for the 2024–25 season. Earlier this year, she made headlines for launching an OnlyFans account, earning more in her first week than during her basketball career.

According to IBT, Durant, a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, is known for his scoring prowess and low-key personal life. While he has been linked to public figures before, he rarely comments on his dating history. His appearance in Cambage’s Instagram Story is a rare public post featuring him alongside a non-NBA basketball star.

