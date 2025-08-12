Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth 2025: Highest-paid athlete’s endorsements, businesses, investments and more

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the most successful and marketable athletes in the world. In 2025, Forbes once again named the Portuguese footballer as the World’s Highest-Paid Athlete, with estimated earnings of USD 275 million between May 2024 and May 2025. This includes USD 225 million from salary and USD 50 million from endorsements.

Off the field, Ronaldo recently made headlines as he proposed to longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez. She revealed the news on Instagram with a photo of her engagement ring, estimated to be between 22 and 30 carats and worth between USD 2 million and USD 5 million, as reported by The Cut.

Advertisement

The forward has topped the list for three consecutive years, boosted by his USD 700 million deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr, where he has been playing since December 2022. Announcing the deal in June, Ronaldo posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”

Major endorsements are driving Ronaldo’s earnings

A large portion of Ronaldo’s wealth comes from brand partnerships. His most significant deal is a lifetime contract with Nike, worth around USD 1 billion, which began in 2003. He has also been associated with Herbalife since 2013, Clear Shampoo and Tag Heuer since 2014, and American Tourister since 2018, as per Sports Pro.

He has collaborated with global brands like Louis Vuitton, Jacob & Co, Armani, Samsung, and Unilever, and serves as a global ambassador for DAZN, Binance, ZujuGP, UFL, MTG, WHOOP, and in 2025, the Esports World Cup.

Here’s how Ronaldo built his business empire

Cristiano Ronaldo’s business ventures began with the CR7 fashion line in 2013, starting with clothing and later expanding to footwear, eyewear, and fragrances. He entered the hotel industry in 2016 with Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels, now in Madeira, Lisbon, Madrid, and Marrakech. In 2017, he launched CR7 Fitness gyms in Portugal and Spain.

Advertisement

His investments also include high-value real estate worldwide, such as a USD 1.6 million villa in Marbella, a USD 6 million home in Madrid’s La Finca, and a €28 million (USD 30.52 million) estate in Quinta da Marinha. In Madeira, he owns a 7-storey luxury mansion overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo became the first active team-sport athlete to earn over USD 1 billion in 2020. In September 2024, he became the first male footballer to score 900 official goals.

On social media, he leads globally with 939 million combined followers across Instagram, Facebook, and X as of May 2025. His online presence further boosts his market value and brand influence.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo gets engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after 8 years of dating, flaunts solitaire ring