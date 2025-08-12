Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo wore a wig and dodged paparazzi to secretly meet GF Georgina Rodriguez at Disney Park?

Cristiano Ronaldo has popped the big question to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, after 8 years of being in a relationship. Amid the couple stepping into the next chapter of their lives, a throwback picture resurfaced on the internet, making the fans emotional over their journey filled with love.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first met in 2016, and began dating stortly, during one of their outings together, the football star disguised himself with a wig and glasses to dodge the paparazzi and the fans, who would surround him, asking for pictures and autographs.

The athlete took his now fiancée to the Disney Park in Paris, and while the model-influencer was dressed in casuals, Ronaldo donned a black hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

In the snaps, the duo were spotted getting cozy, with the athlete planting a kiss on Rodriguez’s cheek. Despite the efforts, the Portugal native was recognized by the fans and the crowd around.

Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her diamond ring

Georgina Rodriguez took to her Instagram account to announce the news of the engagement with the fans. In the post, the model put a hand over Ronaldo’s, flaunting the huge diamond ring on her finger. In the caption, the internet personality wrote, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas.” The text translates to, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Meanwhile, oftentimes, Rodriguez has gushed about her relationship with the sportsperson, revealing that it was a “love at first sight” for them.

While speaking to Vogue Arabia, the runway star went on to share, "It felt like we had known each other all our lives." She further added, "Even though some people label me as 'the girlfriend of,' I am very proud to be your wife." She continued, "I have shown through my personality and my strength that I have my own light."

In the past eight years, the couple has welcomed four kids, one biological and three via surrogacy.

