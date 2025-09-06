Bigg Boss 19 star Awez Darbar finally proposes to Nagma Mirajkar, Ismail Darbar spills details on their delayed marriage

Bigg Boss is usually known for fights and arguments between the contestants, betrayals, and controversies, making headlines. But, there are also the love stories in the reality show that become the talk of the town for a long time. Just like every other season, the 19th season also took a romantic angle when influencers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar confirmed their long-rumored relationship in the most dreamy way possible.

Awez Darbar’s romantic surprise for Nagma Mirajkar

Awez Darbar is one of the nominated contestants for the week who might get eliminated and go back home. Just before his fate decides to betray him and make him the contestant who might have to say goodbye to the Bigg Boss 19 house, Darbar seized the moment and surprised his ladylove, Nagma Mirajkar, in front of the entire house. The housemates played along by hiding and cheering him from the sidelines.

Awez planned a romantic surprise for Nagma. He went down on one knee and sang a heartfelt song for her and then said the three golden words, “I love you.” Nagma was moved by this gesture and could be seen in tears. Right after this, the fellow contestants started teasing the duo by lovingly calling them ‘miyan-biwi’ and treating them like newlyweds already.

Ismail Darbar on Awez and Nagma’s proposal

Talking to Viral Television, Ismail Darbar revealed that both families had accepted them, and the lovebirds were set to get hitched on December 26, 2025. “Awez told me to at least speak to Nagma’s family for her hand in marriage. I personally went to Nagma’s house and finalised the wedding date. Her mother even served us delicious food, and we talked until midnight about the wedding plans and venue." But Awez and Nagma postponed the wedding to take part in Bigg Boss 19.

“Everything was set, but they made a big sacrifice for Bigg Boss 19 by putting their wedding on hold. Now I just pray they don’t come back fighting from the show," he added.

