Tanya Mittal shocks Gaurav Khanna on Bigg Boss 19, claims she flies to Dubai only to eat Baklava– Fake or Real?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, contestant Tanya Mittal finally addressed the viral buzz about her frequent trips to Dubai, just to eat Baklava. During a casual chat, fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna teased Tanya about the story, asking if she really flew all the way to Dubai just for the Middle Eastern sweet.

Tanya laughed at the question and decided to set the record straight. “From Gwalior, I visit Morena for work. Everyone knows I record everything for vlogs. Once I felt like having sweets, Baklava, and I said, ‘Chalo Dubai.’ So from Morena, we took the car to Delhi, booked a flight to Dubai, had Baklava, and within an hour, we again flew back to Delhi. This would happen quite a few times, and it’s all in the vlogs,” she explained with a smile.

Did Tanya really fly to Dubai for Baklava?

Not fully convinced, Gaurav Khanna asked her if it wouldn’t be simpler to just get Baklava delivered. “As a businesswoman, don’t you think you should ask the sweet seller to send you Baklava instead of you traveling there? It will save your time,” he questioned.

Tanya Mittal then revealed the actual reason behind her trips. “Actually, I am planning to set up my business there, and I go for investor meetings. In the video, only the sweet part is shown, and that’s how it became viral,” she clarified, adding that the clip showing only Baklava made it look like she flew only for dessert.

Once Tanya left the room, Gaurav and Mridul Tiwari discussed her statement. While Gaurav seemed to believe her version, Mridul remained doubtful. He pointed out that Tanya had never mentioned the “work in Dubai” angle before and suggested that there might be more twists ahead.

Here’s what else Tanya revealed on Bigg Boss 19

The conversation took a positive turn when contestants complimented Tanya on her saree. She shared that the saree was a special gift from women in a Rajasthan village she supports. Tanya revealed she has adopted the village and provides employment to around 500 women and girls. Her efforts impressed the housemates, who praised her philanthropic side.

With her Dubai trips and Baklava story still being debated, Tanya Mittal managed to surprise her co-contestants while also winning hearts with her charitable work. Whether the viral Dubai dessert trips were exaggerated or not, Tanya’s revelations added a new layer to her journey in Bigg Boss 19.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 September 16 Promos: Abhishek Bajaj gets possessive of Awez, Zeishan Quadri becomes target of the house