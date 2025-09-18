Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal and wife Ritika Chauhan expecting first child 5 months after their wedding, record hospital visit

A piece of happy news is coming in from the television industry. Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant, better known as UK07 Rider, Anurag Dobhal, is all set to take the next step in his life. The popular YouTuber recently left all his followers pleasantly surprised after he announced that he is expecting a child. He tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Ritika Chauhan in April this year, and months after getting hitched, they have shared this big news.

Anurag Dobhal shares pregnancy news

Anurag Dobhal shared a heartfelt video on his Instagram handle. The video begins with his wife sitting in the back seat of their car, looking unwell. He took Ritika to a clinic where her blood samples were taken. The video even showed them nervously waiting for the results. It was later confirmed that the couple is pregnant. He even showed the pregnancy kit, which displayed a positive result with two pink lines. The YouTuber shared the video with a caption that read, “A little “US” is on the way,” with a red heart emoji.

Fans instantly flooded the comments section with a lot of love and congratulatory messages, wishing the lovebirds all the happiness in this new journey.

Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan’s love story

Anurag has never really spoken much about his personal life and relationship. Before they made it official, the couple had kept their bond under wraps. It was only earlier this year that the couple made things official on March 5, 2025.

These two got engaged and surprised their fans, finally confirming the news of their relationship to their fans. The engagement was followed by a beautiful wedding ceremony on April 30, 2025, that took place in their hometown, Dehradun. The pictures and videos from the wedding went viral.

