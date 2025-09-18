Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik clashes with Abhishek Bajaj and breaks down in emotional promo

Episode 25 of Bigg Boss 19 brought high drama, emotional moments, and a fiery captaincy task that left the house divided. From mass nominations to heated arguments, the episode gave fans plenty to talk about.

The episode opened with Bigg Boss calling out contestants for breaking a major rule. Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, and Awez Darbar were seen openly discussing nominations. As punishment, every contestant except captain Amaal was nominated for eviction. This decision shocked the house, with Gaurav and Nehal calling it unfair.

Captaincy task sparks Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj clash

The latest promo shows the captaincy task spiraling into a fierce showdown between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj. During the challenge, Abhishek got physical with Awez Darbar, prompting Baseer Ali to intervene and caution him. “You are picking up and throwing Awez, you need to stop,” Baseer said.

Amaal, assigned as the sanchalak (supervisor), stepped in and firmly told Abhishek, “Ruk. Maine bola ruk. (Stop. I said stop).” Abhishek refused to listen and retorted, “Main apni marzi se rukunga. (I will stop on my own will).” Amaal immediately responded, “Mere saath mat bhid. (Don’t clash with me).”

Here’s what happened after the nomination twist

Following the mass nomination, Bigg Boss gave housemates one chance to save their favorites. Neelam, Gaurav, Farrhana, Tanya, Shehbaz, Zeishan, Mridul, and Kunickaa were declared safe. However, Nehal, Ashnoor, Pranit, Baseer, and Abhishek remain in danger of eviction this week.

This twist comes after last week’s unexpected double elimination of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar. The competition is tightening as housemates now fight harder to secure their place in the game.

Baseer Ali’s emotional confession and Amaal Mallik’s apology

Another promo revealed an emotional side to Baseer Ali. He was seen telling Amaal and Shehbaz, “Main emotionally bohot down ja raha tha. Mujhe laga iss ghar mein dost kamaye hain ki nahi.” (I was going down emotionally and I realised if I have made friends here) Hearing this, Amaal broke down and apologized. “Baseer yaar, I didn’t mean to hurt you yaar. Main tere saath galat kiya, I’m sorry. Main let down kiya terko. Main apni aankh mein bhi gir gaya,” (I did wrong to you, I let you down) Amaal said with tears in his eyes.

Currently, contestants still competing for the trophy include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, continues to air on Colors TV and streams on Jio Hotstar, keeping viewers hooked with its unpredictable twists and high-voltage drama.

