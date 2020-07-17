EXCLUSIVE: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Kanika Mann on pay cuts, TRP pressure, new normal and COVID 19 scare

Kanika Mann of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opens up on the pay cut to be taken by actors, COVID 19 scare, precautionary measures being taken and more.

Kanika Mann as Guddan has received immense love in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The shootings have resumed already and the fresh episode for the show went on air this week. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Kanika on the 'new normal', if she is scared of the situation, the pressure of bringing back audience, TRP, if she would be okay with pay cuts and coronavirus situation. Over to her:

How was the entire lockdown period?

I was in Panipat during the lockdown. It was nice, felt like a vacation when with family. But of course, looking at the spike in numbers, I was stressed. Now, that we have started the shoot, I was super excited but was also nervous. I am a little more scared because as many as 12-13 active cases have been found in my building itself. But, it is not on my floor; we are taking precautions. The floors have been sealed and our lifts have been closed. Precautionary measures have been taken by the building members, sanitiser showers have been installed. This time my family has also come with me, so I can't change flat.

Shoots have resumed. Did you feel skeptical about resuming? How has the 'new normal' been?

Social distancing we try and keep as much as possible. But you know how much can we keep a track? Because we use utensils and props during the shoot which are sanitised but the unit also uses it during rehearsals, right? So, I feel thoda risk hai. But my production house has taken a lot of precautions. Makeup dada and everyone are in PPE Kits. We have not replaced the dadi in the show and now we also have a kid, so they are not called on set. Their scenes are shot at their place a different team goes there. We use their body double for scenes on set. So all precautions are being taken. The entire situation is disturbing too. Sometimes I feel we are not living our lives but this year is all about survival.

A new track is in place. What do you think about it?

The track was pre-decided actually about the baby. The discussion was there for the longest time, so right now we are waiting for TRPs to come and see how people react.

Another challenge is to bring back the audience. Are you feeling the TRP pressure?

It feels like we are starting from scratch again. Of course, we do have the fear because we have got the chance when so many other shows were pulled off. Everyone has pulled their socks and is giving 200 percent. As actors, we are putting in extra efforts to make sure the scenes come out nicely. We want to bring back our audience, so we are promoting a lot and just waiting for results.

Actors too have been told to take pay cuts in many places. How about you? Would you be okay with it?

There have been a few discussions. A few days back, there was a message that we received that there might be a pay cut. But nothing has come to me. I have a manager so he might know. But if they are asking for some cut, it means they have been going through troubled times and when everyone is getting a cut, then as actors, I don't think I would have a major problem with a small cut. A certain percentage cut, I would be okay with, if it happens.

You will be playing a mother now. Actresses usually are apprehensive about it. Did you have any apprehensions?

See, honestly, I had apprehensions of playing Guddan in the beginning because I was told I will be playing a mother-in-law, then they showed me getting married to a 40-year-old, so I had doubts but I was assured that though my character is shown to be a mother-in-law, she is still a child at heart, her sense of humour is not so elderly. So, that's why I was okay. If they would have asked me to play an elderly role then I would have an issue, but since this is not like that, I had no problem. Similarly, it is with the mother's role.

Lastly, she asked people to brace themselves for the new track which is going to be funfilled with lots of drama.

