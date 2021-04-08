EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman on not liking being called TV’s Amitabh Bachchan initially: Realised how stupid I was

Shekhar Suman also shares an update on the next season of his hit TV show from the 90s, Movers & Shakers

Shekhar Suman has featured in many popular TV shows, including in Dekh Bhai Dekh and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, however, the actor is most remembered for hosting the iconic chat show of the 90s, Movers & Shakers. The actor’s popularity on television was so much that he was often called the Amitabh Bachchan of the small screen. However, Suman admits that initially he didn’t like being compared to the Big B. “Initially I was stupid enough and I used to resist, I never liked the fact that I was being called Amitabh Bachchan of television. I said, I have my own identity and I am trying to carve a niche for myself. But I realised how stupid I was.”

He further adds, “I was getting the greatest compliment. Amitabh Bachchan is synonymous with anything that’s best in the world, and best in everything. Everybody was trying to give me a complement, and I am extremely apologetic about the fact that sometimes I thought people were getting on my nerves calling me that, and I got angry. But my sincere apologies to all of them, I think that was one of the greatest compliments that I got.” Meanwhile, the new season of Movers & Shakers is in the works.

Sharing an update on the same, Suman informs, “Well, if we all survive the different variants of Corona hitting us from all sides. So we don’t know, but yes if we survive… then very soon. Now the big question is, where do I come? Do I come on a general entertainment channel, or an OTT channel, what do I do or should I call people home and do that? I would love to do that,” laughs Suman.

He adds, “So yes it all depends. It's in the pipeline, it seems very interesting but things have changed. Over the years, there was a time I could get away with blue murder, (but) things are not so cool now,” Suman points out.

For the entire interview, check out the below video.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Rohan Mehra: Showcasing his journey from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Class of 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×