EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla on Shona Shona with Shehnaaz Gill, upcoming projects, having a positive attitude

Apart from being one of the most sought after actors, Sidharth Shukla has emerged as a social media star in the last one year. After his stint on the Bigg Boss show, the actor featured in a couple of music videos, given the lockdown situation globally. Despite the pandemic situation, Sidharth managed to entertain his audience with his music videos, and his latest one titled Shona Shona dropped just today. He is seen alongside Shehnaaz Gill in the video which is a fun and colourful track. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth opened up on the song, shooting for it, collaborating with Shehnaaz again, and his upcoming projects. He also opened up on the social media negativity he has to deal with along with the love that is being showered on him. Excerpts below:

Shona Shona, the title in itself seems peppy. What made you say yes?

2020 due to the pandemic has given music videos a huge opportunity. They are short term shoots and films were completely on hold with theatres shut and TV too wasn’t operating for months, and OTT was majorly releasing content shot before the pandemic. Hence, I feel music videos had a huge advantage during this period as people were consuming more content digitally and music truly has no language, it lightens one’s mood. And with shoots lasting anywhere from one to a few days, it was actually possible to shoot, edit and release some sort of entertainment in these difficult times when it comes to music videos.

Having said that, honestly, there have been a lot of projects including many music videos coming my way this year. But what excites me is something different. While I have already done a romantic and heartbreaking soulful number, this one is peppy and hence in a completely different zone and genre altogether. I am being selective about the projects I do because I don’t want to repeat myself or be doing the same thing over and over again. There has to be something new, a challenge, something one hasn’t tried before. This one is a fun catchy song!

There will be a little bit of dancing in the video, how different was it shooting this time?

Yes, there is some dance which gives it a different flavor from what I have done before. The song has been shot in Chandigarh and the entire experience of going to Punjab and shooting for it was honestly fabulous. The love that I received there was tremendous.

Collaborating with Shehnaaz again but this time for a different genre. Two best and one worst part about working with someone you know well?

The comfort zone definitely makes it easier when you already know someone. However, the challenge always is how do you make it better because fans have seen you in two projects together that how do you take things to the next level.

You do make an effort to reach out to fans and reciprocate the love. But, the little bit of negativity on social media, does it bother you ever?

Honestly, there are times when it does but I tend to tell myself that it's best to set it aside and let the negativity fade out. I’m a firm believer in a positive attitude and approach to life and that’s what always connects with me.

Apart from music videos, what next for you as fans would love to see you in an acting gig as well? They definitely miss watching you everyday onscreen.

Very soon but hang in there for just a bit to know exactly what that is going to be.

