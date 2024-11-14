A frustrated fan's OPINION: Drama or core essence; What do recent Bigg Boss seasons lack?

Bigg Boss: a guilty pleasure of many! Over the course of its history, this controversial reality show has shaped the opinions of many. Its popularity is undeniable, to the point that even after a season wraps up, the excitement and buzz surrounding the show keep netizens actively engaged and debating.

Bigg Boss is a game designed for the contestants to showcase their true personalities! However, despite its enduring popularity, we have often come across reactions to the recent seasons that reflect viewers' growing disappointment. Some call it boring, whereas other people criticize makers for bringing controversial personalities into the show as contestants. Not only this, but there have been claims by netizens that the recent Bigg Boss seasons lack the essence that they used to carry for the last few years.

Talking about a few cult dialogues being said by the housemates or spotlight-grabbing incidents, people tend to give references from a slate of the most popular seasons or the previous iterations. So, what do the recent Bigg Boss seasons lack? Is it drama? Is it entertainment? Here's what I believe.

1. Not every controversial personality is to be signed as contestant

In the last few years, the criteria being used by the makers to pick contestants in the show has been slammed by the netizens too many times. Be it the OTT version or the television version, I feel the absence of true artists in the show. Gone are the days when a slew of renowned personalities were signed and personalities from different walks of life were called.

Nowadays, it's mostly about social media followers and controversies. Bringing a controversial personality to show with a motive that he/she would escalate the entertainment value appears pathetic to me.

2. Absence of grueling task

Bigg Boss is a personality game with adults locked inside the house. To keep the excitement alive, the creative team must invest considerable effort in crafting unique and challenging tasks that truly test the contestants' limits, rather than relying on simplistic, childlike games that may fail to engage the audience.

I have heard people telling me, "Aajkal waise tasks nahi hote jaisa huya karte the. Baat hi kuchh aur thi (Nowadays, tasks are not like they used to be. They were extraordinary)." This sentiment highlights a longing for the intense and memorable challenges that once defined the show.

3. Salman Khan's angry young man mode

Salman Khan as Bigg Boss host is an emotion! The actor has given so much of his time and dedication to the show. There were a few instances when he used to aggressively school housemates for their game but also lost his temper. And I feel there will be many people who miss his angry young man mode.

However, things seem to have changed. The Dabangg host now deals with utmost patience, calm, and composed demeanor, but I must say his aura still lights up the surroundings.

4. 24 hours live destroys the anticipation of viewers and leads to saturation

How can anticipation among viewers remain intact with the introduction of 24-hour live channel? The show, which earlier used to be aired as regular episodes, has now turned into a series that you can stream anytime.

This shift has led to a sense of saturation, where the thrill of dramatic moments, including eliminations, nominations, and various challenges, loses its impact. The intriguing factor related to eliminations, nominations, and every other task now holds no value. Although the episode format is still followed, they lack the same allure.

5. No relevant punishment to contestants upon rule break

In Bigg Boss, rule violations can come in various ways, including physical confrontations or excessively abusive language. However, there has been a notable shift in how the makers handle punishments for contestants who breach these rules. It doesn't seem relevant, accurate, or just anymore.

