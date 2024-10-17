OPINION: Does bringing controversial personalities to Bigg Boss motivate others to create intentional fiascos to participate in show?

Bigg Boss has been running for 18 years, and over the course of its history, this controversial reality show has shaped the opinions of many. Its popularity is undeniable, to the point that even after a season wraps up, the post-show buzz keeps netizens engaged. Over the years, many prominent personalities have participated in the show, and what started as a personality game has now, in my opinion, turned into a war of social media followers.

However, that's a different point altogether. What concerns me is the scale the makers use to decide who to bring onto the show and who not to. Gone are the days when actors or individuals from the artistic field were introduced as Bigg Boss contestants. Lately, especially in Bigg Boss 18, what has disappointed me the most is how drastically the makers have lowered their standards when choosing the participants.

Controversial personalities and Bigg Boss go hand-in-hand

Among all the examples, the most recent one is Rajat Dalal, one of the more controversial personalities currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house with other housemates. Although his Instagram bio describes him as a fitness trainer, his past tells a different story.

Hailing from Faridabad, Rajat was booked for rash driving after allegedly hitting a biker. Furthermore, according to some media reports, he was arrested in Ahmedabad for the alleged kidnapping of a teenager. His clash with actor Ajaz Khan also made headlines, and Rajat gained instant media attention after he publicly supported Elvish Yadav in a video controversy.

The second example is Gunaratna Sadavarte, a figure known for his activism and involvement in high-profile legal cases. In 2022, Sadavarte played a significant role in leading the strike of MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) workers. In April of that same year, he was taken into custody following a protest by MSRTC employees outside the residence of Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Lastly, there's Chandrika Gera Dixit, also known as the Vada Pav Girl. She rose to popularity on social media after a video of her selling vada pav at her Delhi stall went viral. Her fame increased further when clips of her handling harassment and demands for bribes from Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials circulated widely on the internet.

When Devoleena Bhattacharjee called out Bigg Boss makers

Taking to her official social media handle, Devoleena wrote, "So, those who ask me, 'What do you have to do to get into Bigg Boss? Where do you have to give the audition?' Answer: Well, in our time, it wasn’t like this. Times have changed. Feelings have changed."

She went on to add, "Considering the current situation, I am certain that if you shout continuously on the streets for one month, get into arguments, and slap a couple of people, you will end up at the police station, which will boost your publicity."

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor underlined the importance of creating drama. "After all this, when people start cursing you, then understand that you have been selected for Bigg Boss," she concluded.

Why do makers approach people involved in legal cases and feuds?

In my opinion, there are two major reasons why producers approach controversial personalities, politicians, and viral social media influencers. Firstly, such individuals have a large following or are widely known. Hence, their presence on the show can benefit the channel in terms of viewership.

On the other hand, the second major reason is the reliance on digital influencers to stay relevant in the age of social media and attract younger audiences. However, such decisions can lead to other consequences. Whenever an individual is embroiled in a controversy, feud, or scandal, netizens often speculate that he or she will appear on Bigg Boss. Many times, such speculations have proven to be true.

I believe that the participation of controversial personalities in Bigg Boss—which has been running for years and is highly regarded among contemporary reality shows—might encourage people to intentionally create headline-making moments.

Given the trend of producers choosing such contestants, it won't be long before people start finding odd and bizarre ways to capture everyone's attention. If such an individual wins the show, the likelihood of this strategy becoming more common will increase significantly.

Regarding Bigg Boss 18, Gunaratna Sadavarte seems more interested in discussing politics and legal matters rather than playing the game. Therefore, I don't think there was any point in bringing him onto the show. Some other former contestants whose participation didn't seem justified to me are Shivani Kumari, Elvish Yadav, Vishal Pandey, Hema Sharma, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and many more.

